Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,111 in the last 365 days.

SB500 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-16

WISCONSIN, October 16 - An Act to amend 115.28 (7) (b), 118.19 (1), 118.19 (1b), 118.19 (1c) (b) (intro.), 118.19 (3) (a), 118.19 (3) (b), 118.19 (10) (b) 1., 118.191 (2) (a), 118.191 (2) (b), 118.191 (2m), 118.191 (3), 118.191 (4), 118.192 (4), 118.60 (2) (a) 6. a., 118.60 (2) (a) 6. b., 119.23 (2) (a) 6. a. and 119.23 (2) (a) 6. b.; and to create 115.7915 (2) (i), 118.60 (2) (a) 6m., 118.60 (2) (c) 3., 118.60 (2) (c) 4., 119.23 (2) (a) 6m., 119.23 (2) (c) 3. and 119.23 (2) (c) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: teacher and administrator licensure in parental choice programs and in the Special Needs Scholarship Program and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb500

You just read:

SB500 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more