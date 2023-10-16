SB505 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-16

WISCONSIN, October 16 - An Act to amend 118.019 (2d), 118.13 (1), 118.13 (2) (a), 118.13 (3) (a) 3., 118.13 (3) (b) 1. and 2., 118.13 (4), 118.20 (1) and 118.40 (4) (b) 2.; and to create 118.13 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: pupil discrimination and private school participating in a parental choice program or the Special Needs Scholarship Program, discrimination based on gender identity or gender expression, and providing a penalty.