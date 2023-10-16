WISCONSIN, October 16 - An Act to amend 71.07 (6e) (b) and 71.07 (6e) (c) 3.; and to create 71.07 (6e) (a) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: allowing renters to claim the veterans and surviving spouses property tax credit. (FE)
Status: S - Universities and Revenue
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb529
You just read:
SB529 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-10-16
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.