Join FEMA in the Annual “Great ShakeOut” Earthquake Drill this Thursday, October 19

PHILADELPHIA – Do you know what to do in an earthquake? The annual Great ShakeOut earthquake drill is taking place this week on Thursday, October 19th across the United States. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 3 office is encouraging everyone to participate and learn the simple but critical safety steps to preparing for and staying safe during an earthquake. The Great ShakeOut is the largest earthquake drill worldwide and more than 49 million people are already registered to practice their earthquake safety plans.

Earthquakes are normally thought of as a west coast hazard, but they can happen anywhere, anytime – as evidenced by the 2011 earthquake in Virginia that caused significant damage and was felt across multiple states.

“Earthquakes can occur with little notice, and it is important to know what actions we can take if one happens while we’re at home, at work, or traveling,” stated FEMA Region 3 Regional Administrator MaryAnn Tierney. “Great ShakeOut is a great opportunity for us to take a few moments to practice those actions.”

For most people, in most situations, the recommended earthquake safety actions are to:

DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees;

where you are, onto your hands and knees; COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk;

your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk; HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand).

The Great ShakeOut is free and open to the public. Participants include individuals, schools, businesses, local and state government agencies, and many other groups. To take part in the ShakeOut, register to participate at www.shakeout.org. Once registered, you’ll receive regular information on how to plan your drill and become better prepared for earthquakes and other disasters. You can also sign up for text message tips and reminders for Great ShakeOut by texting ShakeOut to 43362.

For more information, please visit www.shakeout.org. For information and guidance for what you can do before, during, and after an earthquake, please visit https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes.

If you have any questions, please contact FEMA Region 3 Office of External Affairs at femar3newsdesk@fema.dhs.gov.

