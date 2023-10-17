SYNTHOGY RELEASES IVORY 3 FOR WINDOWS, EXPANDING REVOLUTIONARY VIRTUAL PIANO INSTRUMENT TO WIDER AUDIENCE
Ivory 3's unparalleled realism and musical expressivity comes to Windows usersBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synthogy, the leading audio software company renowned for its award-winning Piano Virtual Instruments, is thrilled to announce the release of Ivory 3 for Windows. Following the successful launch of Ivory 3 for Mac in February, this eagerly awaited expansion brings unparalleled technology and the ultimate virtual piano experience to Windows users.
Ivory 3 German D, the flagship virtual piano instrument from Synthogy, combines the realism of digital sampling with the expressivity of modeling. Powered by the groundbreaking RGB engine, Ivory 3 introduces an unmatched level of technology to the realm of Virtual Instruments. With its remarkable ability to deliver limitless degrees of velocity to timbre, along with the rich and authentic sound of real-world recorded acoustic instruments, Ivory 3 sets a new standard for virtual pianos.
In addition to its innovative features, Ivory 3 offers a range of enhancements, such as Hammer Strength, Multiple Microphone Positions and an on-board Mix Desk, providing powerful sound shaping capability, while ensuring ease of use and complete backward compatibility with Ivory II. This versatile platform empowers pianists and artists of all levels, profoundly enhancing playability, expression, and overall musical experience.
Since its initial release in February, Ivory 3 has garnered widespread excitement across the music industry. Renowned Musical Director & Keyboardist for Billy Joel, David Rosenthal, a long-time Synthogy user and enthusiast, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Ivory 3 is the most expressive and realistic sounding piano I've ever played. With the new Continuous Velocity, Ivory 3 has the smoothest velocity to timbre response of any piano sample available, period. In a world full of piano samples, Ivory still stands alone."
Synthogy is thrilled to offer Ivory 3 German D for sale, directly at Synthogy’s Website and through its authorized dealers, granting Windows users the opportunity to experience the unmatched quality and realism of this exceptional virtual piano instrument.
Since its release in February, Ivory 3 has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from artists who have marveled at its exceptional performance and lifelike sound. Here are just a few testimonials from satisfied users:
Mike Garson, Pianist/Composer -David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins - “I’ve been using Ivory I and Ivory II for many years and NOW Ivory 3 has gone to a new level! I highly recommend It!!”
Paul Dillen, Keyboardist/Composer/Producer/Sound Designer, Netherlands "This is the leader of the Ivory pack. It sounds so smooth and subtle! I simply can’t stop playing. Also the programming options (like the 4-slot mic position matrix) are impressive. It is like playing the real thing, period."
Synth and Software Magazine
Nick Batzdorf, gives an in-depth evaluation of the virtual piano instrument, praising its combination of sampling and modeling technology. Batzdorf describes the instrument as "stunning" and highlights its clarity and power without being brittle or strident. He also notes that Ivory 3 German D sounds "stunningly live," as if a real piano is in the room. According to Batzdorf, the engine blends seamlessly with the recordings to create a satisfying playing experience. He also says that Ivory 3 German D is now the go-to piano instrument in all of his DAW templates, calling it a "remarkable instrument."
Ivory 3 is now available for WINDOWS AND MAC for purchase directly from Synthogy and its authorized resellers.
MORE ABOUT SYNTHOGY
Synthogy is the audio software company and product leader in Virtual Instrument Technology, producing the world's most acclaimed and award-winning Piano Virtual Instruments. IVORY virtual pianos have long been acclaimed as the "Platinum Standard" for the industry.
MORE ABOUT IVORY 3 GERMAN D
At the heart of Ivory 3 German D is an all new recording of a Hamburg Steinway D Concert Grand Piano. An exceptional concert instrument, this majestic D-274 is characterized by its powerful, deep, resonant bass, and the round, singing tone of its treble. Meticulously cared for, the instrument is also distinguished by its unmistakable clarity and a highly refined balance of tone throughout all registers, a classic example of the beautiful and indelible Steinway® sound.
For more information about Synthogy and Ivory 3, visit their website at https://www.synthogy.com/
Ivory 3 German D - Available For Windows and Mac!