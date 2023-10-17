Histologics LLC is a Featured Exhibitor at 2023 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall on November 2-5, 2023
Histologics LLC's Kylon® Technology at Booth 238 SAWC Nov 2023
Histologics LLC transformed how chronic non-healing wound debris and biofilm can be removed as therapy or for diagnostics”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Histologics LLC announced that it will be featured in the Exhibit Hall at the 2023 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall, the leading event dedicated to the management, treatment, and prevention of wounds.
— Neal Lonky MD, MPH
We are pleased to announce that Histologics LLC will be at Booth 238 during SAWC Fall. Several leaders in the field will be presenting novel research regarding Histologics’ groundbreaking versatile technology for wound hygiene, debridement, and tissue sampling, the “Kylon®” fabric. Over the last 10 years the Kylon® fabric has transformed women’s health care during colposcopic biopsy and diagnostic tissue sampling,and is now being applied to treat chronic non-healing wounds that require mechanical (brush effect) or excisional (curette effect) with the same Kylon® hooked material with the function based on the pressure applied to the wound. Because it is a gentle approach that can be converted to scenarios where conservative “sharp” tools would be used conventionally, many wound caregivers of different levels of expertise can find an appropriate use based on their training and licensure, from basic to advanced wound care. The SAWC Annual Symposium is dedicated to the management, treatment, and prevention of wound is among the world’s leading difference makers in wound care.
SAWC Fall will be held November 2–5 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, serving as a forum for a global community of difference makers. The expert lineup of faculty, depth of discussions, and exposure to innovation, evidence-based practices, and treatment techniques are unparalleled.
SAWC Fall is the second-largest gathering of multidisciplinary wound care clinicians in the United States. As an exhibitor, will be featured in event marketing programs reaching more than 50,000 wound care professionals and decision-makers through an array of targeted print and web-based vehicles focused on the following highly respected brands: -WOUNDS, Wound Management & Prevention, WoundSource, Podiatry Today, Today’s Wound Clinic and the Wound Care Learning Network.
On-site, Histologics LLC will be featured in the Exhibit Hall at Booth 238, open to event participants between Friday, November 3, and Sunday, November 5.
“I have witnessed more willingness to hygienically clean or debride wounds, a necessary procedure to facilitate wound healing, when the device is effective for brushing or shaving away necrosis but is perceived as gentle and minimally invasive by the patient and caregiver. Removing biofilm, possibly diagnosing the pathogens in wounds for appropriate therapy using biopsy level evidence, instead of surface swabbing is the future of wound diagnostics as touted by experts such as Gregory Schultz PhD and co-authors from the Wound Healing Society (Wound Rep Reg (2017) 25 744–757 VC 2017)” remarked Neal Lonky MD, MPH, inventor of the multi-patented Kylon® platform technology and founder and CEO of Histologics LLC.
For more information about Histologics LLC, Dr. Lonky, and the value-based approach using Kylon® fabric in health care review:
https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/pdfs/Histologics23-CEOCFOMagazine-Interview.pdf
SAWC Fall serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team. The interdisciplinary agenda is designed for every clinician, across every practice setting. In the months leading up to the 2023 SAWC Fall meeting, researchers were invited to submit their research for presentation in the categories of Case Series / Case Study, Clinical Research, Evidence-Based Practice, Health Economics, Laboratory Research, and Practice Innovations. Three such researchers, Drs Kimball, Vincent, and Swoboda will be presenting during the poster session on the utility of Kylon® devices to enhance wound care and transform debridement and biopsy into safe and. more cost-effective inter-disciplinary scenarios.
For more information about becoming a sponsor or to register, visit sawcfall.com.
ABOUT SAWC
The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team—physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists, and dietitians—with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education. No other wound care conference offers this level of education, advanced state-of-the-art clinical reviews, and emerging research findings. The meeting is organized by HMP Global, a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. For more information, visit sawc.net.
ABOUT HMP GLOBAL
HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.
ABOUT Histologics LLC
Histologics LLC is located in Anaheim CA and is dedicated to overcoming barriers to the willingness to provide needed systematic wound hygiene by addressing the discomfort and trauma related to removing soft tissue from the body for biopsy or for therapy with compassion. Over the last decade, the versatile application of their Kylon® fabric multi-patented innovation has transformed cervical biopsy during cancer workups in colposcopy, providing a gentle means to remove biopsy samples quickly and compassionately, with over 1 million diagnostic cases performed in the USA. So too has it transformed how chronic non-healing wound debris and biofilm can be removed gently (brushing) or conservative-surgically (micro-curettage) using the device simply by modulating the pressure applied to the tissue. Regular debridement of chronic wounds and proper removal of biofilm as therapy or for diagnostics brings value to those providing effective wound care. Websites: histologicswc.com and histologics.com, X (Formerly Twitter): #HistologicsLLC, Facebook: histologics.
Introduction to Histologics LLC: https://youtu.be/dZcuGuPqJPM
For more information or samples for caregivers or institutions providing basic or advanced wound care please contact Lily Ramos, Customer Service, Histologics LLC at histologicswc@gmail.com or by phone at 888-235-2275.
Lily Ramos
Histologics LLC
+1 888-235-2275
histologicswc@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Introduction to Histologics LLC and Kylon® Technology for Biopsy and Wound Care