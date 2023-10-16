East Tennessee Crossing Scenic Byway Council Partners for a Service Day to Raise Awareness of the Powell River Blueway
The East Tennessee Crossing National Scenic Byway partnered with Norris Lake Project and Keep TN River Beautiful on October 14, 2023 for a river clean-up.NORRIS, TN, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Norris Lake Project Team and East Tennessee Crossing Byway Steering committee organized a volunteer event on Saturday, October 14, 2023 to remove shoreline litter from a section of the Powell River Blueway, one of the blueways that can be accessed by visitors traveling the East Tennessee Crossing National Scenic Byways.
“Since 2011, volunteers from the counties surrounding Norris Lake have picked up over 1 million pounds of trash,” said Stephanie Wells, Director of the Anderson County Tourism Council. “We continue to conduct two large public cleanups annually, and special requests like the Powell River Blueway event each year because Norris Lake is not only a recreational destination for residents and visitors, it is an economic driver for all five counties and we need to protect its shorelines.”
Keep Tennessee River Beautiful donated boats to shuttle volunteers to and from the cleanup sites that are not assessable by land. Bunch Hollow Campground and Resort supported the effort with equipment to move trash from the trash boats to the dumpster. Volunteers were provided gloves and bags by Norris Lake Project, and t-shirts by East Tennessee Crossing Byway. A total of twenty-six volunteers participated, with some volunteers working several days.
“We conduct these cleanups to not only clean up the illegally dumped trash but to also raise public awareness about the recreational assets that are just off the roads ,” said Julie Graham, Executive Director of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council. “The national scenic byways that cross our 9 Lakes Region are rich with recreational activities and historic sites. The East Tennessee Crossing Byway is Tennessee’s “wilderness road,” connecting Cumberland Gap National Historic Park to the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountain National Parks. Travelers will cross three lakes, plus some of the most important historic rivers like the Powell, which were used by early explorers of the western frontier.”
“ We can’t do these clean-ups without the support of our continuing partner sponsors- Tennessee Wildlife Resources, Tennessee Valley Authority, and Tennessee Department of Transportation, which also supports the local litter grants that fund road trash pick-ups.” said Wells. “A point of entry for trash can come from the roads and bridges that cross the waterways.”
The Norris Lake Project Team is a grassroots effort of individuals, organizations, businesses and agencies to preserve the water quality of Norris Lake, conserve the land surrounding the lake and encourage the stakeholders of the lake to do their part in keeping Norris Lake the cleanest and safest recreational asset in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger and Union Counties.
If you are interested in volunteering with NLP, visit www.norrislakeproject.com to find a location and event near you, or to register and get more information. Volunteers can also register the morning of a scheduled cleanup. Please note that minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a registration and release form signed by a parent. You can also call 865-659-2829 or email info@norrislakeproject.com for more information.
The Norris Lake Project Team is a partnership with the Anderson County Tourism Council, Campbell County Government, Claiborne County Government, Union County Chamber of Commerce, Norris Lake Marina Association, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Norris Dam State Park, Big Ridge State Park, Anderson County Litter Grant, Sunset Bay HOA, Hickory Point HOA, Norris Shores HOA, Lone Mountain HOA , Pinnacle Point HOA, Stiner Woods Owners, and Highlands HOA.
