Skyway Labs Earns UL Solutions Safety Certification for Its WiSPLICE S16 Amenity Manager

By earning a UL certification for WiSPLICE S16 Amenity Manager, Skyway Labs has taken a significant step in demonstrating the safety of their product.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyway Labs announced today that its latest product, the WiSPLICE S16 Amenity Manager, has been certified by UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, in accordance with UL 60730-1 and CSA 60730-1, the United States (U.S.) and Canada standards for the safety of automatic electrical controls. This critical milestone highlights the company's commitment to delivering safer solutions.
The WiSPLICE S16 Amenity Manager (www.wisplice.com) streamlines the management and monetization of a broad range of electrical amenities, such as electric vehicle (EV) charging, recreational lighting, heating, air conditioning, and waste disposal. It can be installed in most junction boxes and offers frictionless activation and payment through its companion mobile and web apps.
“Being UL Listed is the gold standard in product safety certification and we are delighted to be able to provide that level of confidence to our customers," said Mike Neufeld, founder and CEO of Skyway Labs. "This certification shows our commitment to safety.”
“By earning a UL certification for WiSPLICE S16 Amenity Manager, Skyway Labs has taken a significant step in demonstrating the safety of their product,” said Alessio Dellanoce, vice president and general manager, Appliances, HVAC and Lighting, UL Solutions. “Their bold action also demonstrates a commitment to the North American market, and we’re pleased they are placing their trust in UL Solutions to help deliver on that commitment.”
UL safety certification involves a comprehensive examination of the product's safety features for compliance with relevant North American safety standards such as UL 60730-1 and CSA 60730-1. The UL Mark is universally recognized by electrical inspectors, helping enable a smooth implementation at sites across the U.S. and Canada.
About Skyway Labs
Skyway Labs is an emerging innovator in the realm of IoT business solutions. The company specializes in identifying unmet needs and addressing them with advanced technology. Skyway Labs has developed WiSPLICE to effortlessly bring billing and access control features to anything that can be turned on. For more information, visit www.wisplice.com, or contact press@wisplice.com.
