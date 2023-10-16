Governor’s Award for Excellence Honors Outstanding State Employees, Including Ivette Orozco from UDVMA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Governor Spencer J. Cox held a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion to recognize 26 state employees with the Governor’s Award for Excellence. This annual event, marking its 16th year, is an acknowledgment of exceptional state employees who have exhibited excellence across various performance metrics, including innovation and efficiency, energy and environment, heroism, leadership, and outstanding public service. Each of these individuals has been identified as examples of steadfast service and dedication to the residents of Utah.

Among the recipients of this year's awards is Ivette Orozco of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs (UDVMA). Ivette Orozco serves as the Veteran Service Officer Supervisor for UDVMA and has rendered remarkable service throughout her tenure. In 2023, Ivette Orozco oversaw the development and implementation of comprehensive training programs targeting all Outreach Program Representatives within UDVMA, as well as stakeholders and partners operating across the state. Through her commitment, Ivette has strengthened crucial relationships with pivotal Veterans Service Organizations, including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and other nonprofit entities.

A military veteran herself, Ivette Orozco assumes the mantle of supervising a nine-member team dispersed across geographical precincts ranging from Ogden to St. George. Her leadership is distinguished by the quality of leading by example and consistently prioritizing the collective needs of her team and the overarching objectives of the Department. The Governor’s Award for Excellence being awarded to Ivette is not only emblematic of her accomplishments, but also of her unswerving commitment to serving veterans and the broader community.