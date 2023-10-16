Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 16, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of October 16 will include the following:

Monday, October 16 at 12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Propeller Club of Charleston’s State of the Port Address, Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Boulevard, Charleston, S.C.

Tuesday, October 17 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Grand Strand Magazine’s annual Women in Business event, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, 9000 N. Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tuesday, October 17 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, October 18 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join Palmetto Pride for a GrabaBag event, 1405 E. Pine Street, Florence, S.C.

Wednesday, October 18 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will join the City of Tega Cay for an announcement with Google Fiber, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay, S.C.

Friday, October 20 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Federation of Republican Women’s Bi-Annual Convention Prayer Luncheon, Courtyard by Marriott 1385 Broadcloth Street, Fort Mill, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 9, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for October 9, 2023, included:

Tuesday, October 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the DC BLOX Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, DC BLOX Myrtle Beach Cable Landing Station, 1401 Howard Avenue, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Wednesday, October 11

10:00 AM: Agency call.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Mission: Readiness, the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and other state officials for an announcement, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:15 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Jane Sosebee, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, October 12

9:30 AM: Policy meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the FN America Groundbreaking, FN America Liberty Location, 256 Financial Boulevard, Liberty, S.C.

Saturday, October 14

10:30 AM: Agency meeting.

11:30 AM: Reception.

Sunday, October 15

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Corporate Fall Policy Summit, Indianapolis, IN.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:15 PM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

1:45 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:15 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

4:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

5:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

7:00 PM: Dinner with fellow governors.