Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,126 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 16, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of October 16 will include the following: 

Monday, October 16 at 12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Propeller Club of Charleston’s State of the Port Address, Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Boulevard, Charleston, S.C.

Tuesday, October 17 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Grand Strand Magazine’s annual Women in Business event, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, 9000 N. Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tuesday, October 17 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, October 18 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join Palmetto Pride for a GrabaBag event, 1405 E. Pine Street, Florence, S.C.

Wednesday, October 18 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will join the City of Tega Cay for an announcement with Google Fiber, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay, S.C.

Friday, October 20 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Federation of Republican Women’s Bi-Annual Convention Prayer Luncheon, Courtyard by Marriott 1385 Broadcloth Street, Fort Mill, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 9, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for October 9, 2023, included:

Tuesday, October 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the DC BLOX Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, DC BLOX Myrtle Beach Cable Landing Station, 1401 Howard Avenue, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Wednesday, October 11

10:00 AM: Agency call.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Mission: Readiness, the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and other state officials for an announcement, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:15 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Jane Sosebee, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, October 12

9:30 AM: Policy meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the FN America Groundbreaking, FN America Liberty Location, 256 Financial Boulevard, Liberty, S.C.

Saturday, October 14

10:30 AM: Agency meeting.

11:30 AM: Reception.

Sunday, October 15

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Corporate Fall Policy Summit, Indianapolis, IN.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:15 PM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

1:45 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:15 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

4:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

5:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

7:00 PM: Dinner with fellow governors. 

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 16, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more