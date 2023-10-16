Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,128 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 16-20, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Oct. 16-20, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Oct. 16

No public meetings 

Tuesday, Oct. 17

9 a.m. Meet with Big League Utah 

Location: Virtual meeting 

9:40 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Attend constructive dialogue training

Location: Virtual meeting 

1 p.m. Meet with NGA immigration working group 

Location: Virtual meeting 

2 p.m. Host news conference on service initiative 

Location: 3099 S. 1030 West, West Valley City 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

2:30 p.m. Participate in fall cabinet/senior staff service project 

Location: 3099 S. 1030 West, West Valley City 

Wednesday, Oct. 18

8:30 a.m. Speak at Unified Economic Opportunity Commission meeting 

Location: Utah State Capitol, Room 445

12 p.m. Olympic media briefing 

Location: Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall’s Office 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

1 p.m. Meet with Rob Allen, Intermountain Healthcare 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Thursday, Oct. 19

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference 

Location: PBS Utah 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

1:30 p.m. Speak at Salt Lake Bees Ballpark groundbreaking 

Location: Intersection of Lake Avenue and Grandville Street, Daybreak

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

3 p.m. Meet with cabinet

Location: Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m. Meet with Koch Industries

Location: Governor’s Office

6:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Department of Public Safety Awards 

Location: Little America Hotel 

Friday, Oct. 20 

No public meetings 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Oct. 16-20, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Oct. 16

9:30 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

10:15 a.m.       Meet with GOEO – Briefing for Senegal Visit

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Ambassador of Senegal

Location: Gold Room

2 p.m. Leitner Poma USA Groundbreaking

Location: 408 South Tooele Blvd., Tooele

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10 a.m. Attend constructive dialogue training

Location: Virtual meeting

1 p.m. Update with General Counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Attend news conference on service initiative 

Location: 3099 S. 1030 West, West Valley City 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

2:30 p.m. Participate in fall cabinet/senior staff service project 

Location: 3099 S. 1030 West, West Valley City

Wednesday, Oct. 18

11 a.m. Visit to the Uintah Basin

Location: Uintah County

Thursday, Oct. 19

9 a.m. October Cybersecurity Meeting

Location: Olmstead Room in the Senate Building

2 p.m. Meeting with DHHS, DWS and GOPB

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with Cabinet

Location: Virtual Meeting

4 p.m. Meeting with DPS, CCJJ and GOPB

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

6:30 p.m. DPS Awards Banquet

Location: The Little America Hotel

Friday, Oct. 20 

No public meetings

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 16-20, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more