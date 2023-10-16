Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 16-20, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Oct. 16-20, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Oct. 16

No public meetings

Tuesday, Oct. 17

9 a.m. Meet with Big League Utah

Location: Virtual meeting

9:40 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Attend constructive dialogue training

Location: Virtual meeting

1 p.m. Meet with NGA immigration working group

Location: Virtual meeting

2 p.m. Host news conference on service initiative

Location: 3099 S. 1030 West, West Valley City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:30 p.m. Participate in fall cabinet/senior staff service project

Location: 3099 S. 1030 West, West Valley City

Wednesday, Oct. 18

8:30 a.m. Speak at Unified Economic Opportunity Commission meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Room 445

12 p.m. Olympic media briefing

Location: Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall’s Office

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1 p.m. Meet with Rob Allen, Intermountain Healthcare

Location: Virtual meeting

Thursday, Oct. 19

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: PBS Utah

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:30 p.m. Speak at Salt Lake Bees Ballpark groundbreaking

Location: Intersection of Lake Avenue and Grandville Street, Daybreak

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3 p.m. Meet with cabinet

Location: Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m. Meet with Koch Industries

Location: Governor’s Office

6:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Department of Public Safety Awards

Location: Little America Hotel

Friday, Oct. 20

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Oct. 16-20, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Oct. 16

9:30 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

10:15 a.m. Meet with GOEO – Briefing for Senegal Visit

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Ambassador of Senegal

Location: Gold Room

2 p.m. Leitner Poma USA Groundbreaking

Location: 408 South Tooele Blvd., Tooele

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10 a.m. Attend constructive dialogue training

Location: Virtual meeting

1 p.m. Update with General Counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Attend news conference on service initiative

Location: 3099 S. 1030 West, West Valley City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:30 p.m. Participate in fall cabinet/senior staff service project

Location: 3099 S. 1030 West, West Valley City

Wednesday, Oct. 18

11 a.m. Visit to the Uintah Basin

Location: Uintah County

Thursday, Oct. 19

9 a.m. October Cybersecurity Meeting

Location: Olmstead Room in the Senate Building

2 p.m. Meeting with DHHS, DWS and GOPB

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with Cabinet

Location: Virtual Meeting

4 p.m. Meeting with DPS, CCJJ and GOPB

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

6:30 p.m. DPS Awards Banquet

Location: The Little America Hotel

Friday, Oct. 20

No public meetings

