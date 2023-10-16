Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 16-20, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Oct. 16-20, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Oct. 16
No public meetings
Tuesday, Oct. 17
9 a.m. Meet with Big League Utah
Location: Virtual meeting
9:40 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Attend constructive dialogue training
Location: Virtual meeting
1 p.m. Meet with NGA immigration working group
Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Host news conference on service initiative
Location: 3099 S. 1030 West, West Valley City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2:30 p.m. Participate in fall cabinet/senior staff service project
Location: 3099 S. 1030 West, West Valley City
Wednesday, Oct. 18
8:30 a.m. Speak at Unified Economic Opportunity Commission meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol, Room 445
12 p.m. Olympic media briefing
Location: Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall’s Office
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1 p.m. Meet with Rob Allen, Intermountain Healthcare
Location: Virtual meeting
Thursday, Oct. 19
10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location: PBS Utah
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:30 p.m. Speak at Salt Lake Bees Ballpark groundbreaking
Location: Intersection of Lake Avenue and Grandville Street, Daybreak
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
3 p.m. Meet with cabinet
Location: Virtual meeting
3:30 p.m. Meet with Koch Industries
Location: Governor’s Office
6:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Department of Public Safety Awards
Location: Little America Hotel
Friday, Oct. 20
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Oct. 16-20, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Oct. 16
9:30 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
10:15 a.m. Meet with GOEO – Briefing for Senegal Visit
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Ambassador of Senegal
Location: Gold Room
2 p.m. Leitner Poma USA Groundbreaking
Location: 408 South Tooele Blvd., Tooele
Tuesday, Oct. 17
10 a.m. Attend constructive dialogue training
Location: Virtual meeting
1 p.m. Update with General Counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Attend news conference on service initiative
Location: 3099 S. 1030 West, West Valley City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2:30 p.m. Participate in fall cabinet/senior staff service project
Location: 3099 S. 1030 West, West Valley City
Wednesday, Oct. 18
11 a.m. Visit to the Uintah Basin
Location: Uintah County
Thursday, Oct. 19
9 a.m. October Cybersecurity Meeting
Location: Olmstead Room in the Senate Building
2 p.m. Meeting with DHHS, DWS and GOPB
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with Cabinet
Location: Virtual Meeting
4 p.m. Meeting with DPS, CCJJ and GOPB
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
6:30 p.m. DPS Awards Banquet
Location: The Little America Hotel
Friday, Oct. 20
No public meetings
