The BookFest® Gears Up for Fall Livestream Event with Support of Plottr, RV Magazine, and other Literary Leaders
The BookFest Fall 2023 invites readers, writers, and the literary world to discover new books, exclusive offers, and bookish opportunities Oct. 21-22
It’s incredible seeing this event blossom bigger and brighter every season. I welcome those new to The BookFest Community for joining us and thank those who've been with us since the early seasons.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BookFest® returns for its 8th biannual virtual event on October 21st and 22nd, 2023, with the support of an impressive array of literary brands. A new strategic alliance with leading plotting software Plottr, and a continued relationship with the Relatable Voice Magazine (RV Magazine), are among the notable supporters helping propel the always free-to-attend online bookish adventure to new heights. Booklovers, readers, writers, publishing professionals and members of the literary community are invited to watch and participate.
— Desireé Duffy
The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy says, “The BookFest is experiencing a growth surge as more readers and writers from around the world discover this virtual event. As we create more strategic alliances with key players in the literary world, the momentum is becoming exponential. It’s incredible to see this event blossom bigger and brighter every season. I welcome those who are new to The BookFest Community for joining us and thank those who've been with us since the early seasons.”
Plottr, a firm that provides visual book-planning and story bible software, will be showcased at The BookFest. Cameron Sutter, the software’s creator, and a YA sci-fi/fantasy author will not only demonstrate this revolutionary tool that assists writers in organizing their plot points, but also joins the panel discussion on “Automating Imagination — Exploring Ethical and Practical Implications of Artificial Intelligence in the Writing Community”.
The BookFest strategic alliance with Relatable Media, the parent company of The Relatable Voice Magazine, is providing a Special BookFest Edition of its October Issue. This collector’s item includes articles written by BookFest authors, highlights of The BookFest Awards, and features BookFest premiere author, NJ Ayuk, on the cover.
The Author’s Leverage, The Authors Porch, Book Award Pro, Books That Make You, The Ghostwriter Summit, Independent Writers of Southern California (IWOSC), Top Shelf Magazine, TV Guestpert, Wannabe Press and many others are among the sponsors, media supporters, and Bellwethers. Visit the Virtual Booths to see them all.
Plus, a special acknowledgment goes to Bookinfluencers who returns as a presenting sponsor. The company connects literary influencers around the world with new books and authors.
The BookFest is renowned for the Big Bundle of Books Giveaway, Children’s Book Giveaway and the Writers Giveaway. The prize packs include books from authors participating in The BookFest as well as from children’s book authors who submitted through The BookFest Awards.
Providing additional prizes are Saddleback Leather Co., Jack Grapes, Sarah’s Silks, Hazel Village and Slumberkins, among others. Jack Grapes is an award-winning poet, playwright, actor, publisher, and teacher and he is donating a Free Master Class in the Writers Giveaway. Saddleback Leather Co. will donate a $100 gift card in the Big Bundle of Books Grand Prize Giveaway. The company creates high-quality leather products, and the gift card can go toward a book bag or product of the winner’s choice. Sarah’s Silks specializes in Waldorf-inspired sustainable toys for children. Slumberkins is an emotional learning brand on a mission to empower children to be caring, confident, and resilient. Hazel Village crafts handmade dolls. Some prize packages also include book bags provided by Vogue Translations and Books That Make You.
New to The BookFest is a giveaway geared toward writers. It features a free master class with Jack Grapes, an editorial book review from Books That Make You, and a one-hour book strategy consultation from Black Château. Visit the Giveaway Page to enter to win and for more details.
The Big Bundle of Books Giveaway and the Children’s Book Giveaways are open to entries until Saturday evening of every BookFest. Winners are announced at the conclusion of the Live Author Chats. The BookFest Writers Giveaway is open until the end of the event on Sunday evening.
The BookFest Virtual Gift Bag is sent to BookFesters at the end of day on Sunday. It contains special offers and downloadable items from brands and authors including: The Author’s Leverage; Author’s Porch Magazine; Book Award Pro; The Ghostwriter Summit; Hollywood Books to Film Expert Monica Matulich; Jack Grapes; IWOSC; USA Today bestselling fantasy author Russell Nohelty and Wannabe Press; Relatable Voice Magazine, Vogue Translations, and others. People can become a BookFester and receive the Virtual Gift Bag for free by signing up for email alerts. They will also receive news and updates about The BookFest and become part of a growing online bookish community.
The BookFest Spring 2023 and past BookFest events are supported by an expanding family of literary brands and organizations, including: The Author’s Leverage; Book Award Pro; Book Publicists of Southern California; Book Riot; Boss Girl Raye Mitchell; Every Library; The Ghostwriter Summit; Horror Writers Association (HWA); Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA); Independent Writers of Southern California (IWOSC); Just Us Books; Invouq; Open Door Publications; Owlcrate; Plottr; Rise Brewing Company; Skeptics Society; TV Guestpert; Vertikal Alliance International; Vogue Translations; Wannabe Press; Women’s National Book Association; Writers & Publishers Network and many others. These organizations help to make every BookFest a success and help ensure that attendees have access to the best and most innovative ideas and insights in the world of books and publishing. To see all current and past sponsors and supporters, visit their Virtual Booths and Speaker Pages on The BookFest website.
Attendees of The BookFest Fall 2023 can expect to hear from an impressive lineup of speakers and special guests, including: NJ Ayuk; Keith Anthony Baird; Kalee Boisvert; Cody Blocker; Julie Broad; Marisa Brown; Darren Campo; Ann Charles; Herman DeBoard III; Stephanie Ellis; Kelly Florence; Beth Freely; Jack Grapes; Meg Hafdahl; Phillip Hampton; Alan Henry; Cheryl Hudson; Wade Hudson; Steven Joseph; Doug Kari; Mark Leslie; CJ Ives Lopez; Kelly Anne Manuel; Emily Marinelli; KJ Matthews; Chelsea McKenna; Doug McIntyre; Francesca Maria; Lucia Matuonto; Mo Moshaty; Korynn Newville; Lisa Niver; Russell Nohelty; Gwen Overland; John Palisano; Sarah Prager; Deborah M. Pratt; Jonathan Pruitt; Aimee Ravichandran; David L. Robbins; Scott Ryan; Katharine Sands; Susy Smith; E. A. Smiroldo; Bill Stevenson; Cameron Sutter; Parchelle Tashi; Aleksandra Tryniecka; Lee Wind; Beth Worsdell, and more.
The full schedule can be found on The BookFest Website. Visitors can find the livestream linked on the home page on the day of the event. Also, it will stream through the Books That Make You Channel on YouTube and The BookFest Facebook Page. Hashtags #TheBookFest and #TheBookFestFall2023 are also being used to spread the word.
The BookFest is produced by Black Château Enterprises and presented in part by Books That Make You.
ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
