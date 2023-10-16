Altus Group to Announce Q3 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2023

Announces Leadership Participation at Three Upcoming Conferences



TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), announced today that it plans to release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Altus executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Pawan Chhabra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.

Additionally, members of Altus’ executive leadership team are scheduled to participate in the following investor and industry conferences in November:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on November 15, 2023, including an in-person and virtual fireside chat presentation with Jim Hannon at 10:00 a.m. ET;

in New York City on November 15, 2023, including an in-person and virtual fireside chat presentation with Jim Hannon at 10:00 a.m. ET; TD Securities Technology Conference in Toronto on November 20, 2023, including an in-person fireside chat presentation with Jorge Blanco, Chief Commercial Officer at 11:30 a.m. ET; and

in Toronto on November 20, 2023, including an in-person fireside chat presentation with Jorge Blanco, Chief Commercial Officer at 11:30 a.m. ET; and Toronto Real Estate Forum in Toronto on November 30, 2023, including an in-person panel discussion with Jim Hannon on ‘AI and its impact on how we do business’ at 8:55 a.m. ET.



Institutional investors wishing to attend the conferences and schedule in-person meetings with Altus management should contact their RBC and TD representatives, as applicable, to register. If made available, a webcast replay of the fireside chat presentations will be posted to Altus’ website at altusgroup.com (under the ‘Investors’ tab) after the events.

Q3 2023 Results Conference Call & Webcast



Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/ Live Call: 1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990) Replay: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,900 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

