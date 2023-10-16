Nkarta to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, October 17 at 8am ET to Discuss Expansion of Clinical Pipeline and Organizational Cost Measures

Call scheduled for Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss clinical program updates and organizational cost measures and resource prioritization to support clinical milestones.



To access the conference call, please register through this link: https://nkarta-business-update.open-exchange.net/registration

A replay will be archived on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, www.nkartatx.com, for approximately four weeks.

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

