Missouri Stream Teams invite volunteers to River des Peres Trash Bash Oct. 28

St. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Stream Teams will be pitching in to help put on the annual River des Peres Trash Bash Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is hosted by Open Space STL, and volunteer registration is now open. Everyone is invited to join the fight to clean up the rivers and creeks around the River des Peres. The goal is to enhance neighborhoods by helping to improve water quality in the area.

Volunteers of all ages are needed to clear litter and trash within the River des Peres Watershed. Volunteers can choose from multiple clean-up locations or storm drain marking sites. A site supervisor will be present at all clean-up locations to provide volunteers with supplies, sign-in participants and lead them through the clean-up of the chosen site.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to help with this Trash Bash event. Children must have adult supervision, and all volunteers are required to sign a waiver before the event. Volunteers are strongly encouraged to sign up in advance at https://volunteer.openspacestl.org/. This will enable participants to sign a virtual waiver and provides a way to contact volunteers in the event of a site change or other situation.

After the cleanup, everyone is invited to the Watershed Celebration hosted by the River des Peres Watershed Coalition from 11am-2pm at Willmore Park. Open Space STL is hosting the Passport to Clean Water educational program for kids. It features many local environmental vendors to showcase how people can get involved to protect local watersheds.

In addition to Missouri Stream Teams, other sponsors of the River des Peres Trash Bash include Spire, the River des Peres Watershed Coalition, Great Rivers Greenway, Earthways Center, MSD Project Clear, and St. Louis County Parks.

For more information, contact Open Space STL at 314-835-9225, or email info@openspacestl.org.

Missouri Stream Teams are composed of people with an interest and a passion for Missouri streams. They organize chapters locally and work to improve the health of our waterways through litter cleanups, water quality monitoring, public education and stream advocacy. To learn more about the organization, go to www.mostreamteam.org/.