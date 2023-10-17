THE CICP IS BROKEN: MCTLAW ATTORNEYS INSIST COVID VACCINE INJURIES MUST MOVE INTO VACCINE INJURY COMPENSATION PROGRAM
Mctlaw lawyers argue that the CICP is a failure for people with COVID vaccine reactions and these cases should shift to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program
Thousands of people are stuck in a CICP system that was never designed to help them. Fixing it is pointless when there’s a better alternative. Americans deserve the justice they would get in the VICP.”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The attorneys at mctlaw argue that the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is a failure and unable to effectively compensate people with COVID-19 vaccine injuries. Instead, these cases should shift to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) which has a 35-year proven track record. A recent lawsuit to fix the Countermeasures Program is pointless when the VICP already exists.
“The Countermeasures Program is a disaster happening in slow motion,” says noted mctlaw vaccine injury attorney Anne Toale, who is working to move COVID vaccine injuries into the VICP. “Thousands of people are stuck in a CICP system that was never designed to help them. Fixing it is pointless when there’s a better alternative,” adds Toale. “Americans with severe vaccine reactions deserve the justice and due process they would get in the long-established VICP.”
The CICP, often dubbed a “black hole,” has only compensated 2% of all claims ever filed, according to data on the HRSA website. As of October 1st, 2023 only 6 individuals have gotten CICP compensation for COVID-19 vaccine injuries. The program does not cover pain and suffering, provides no avenue for legal appeal, and lacks transparency in its decision-making.
The VICP, overseen by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, offers superior compensation and nearly $4.4 billion in available funds. The program covers lost wages, pain, suffering, and future medical expenses. Additionally, it allows for free legal representation and appeals.
Over its 35-year history, the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has efficiently paid out $5-billion dollars to thousands of vaccine injured claimants according to HRSA. In contrast, the CICP has failed to deliver for COVID-19 vaccine injuries.
Bipartisan legislation aims to enhance the VICP’s capability to handle COVID-19 claims. Bills HR5142 and HR5143 propose to streamline the addition of new vaccines like COVID to the VICP. They also aim to ensure adequate staffing for the program.
Our firm anticipates that COVID vaccine injuries will eventually move to the VICP. However, Congress must act now to get this done. These bills offer the best chance to build public trust in vaccinations.
A transparent and reliable system like the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program can reassure people that there's a well-established backup plan if something goes wrong. Fixing the failing CICP is like putting a band-aid on a gaping wound.
Mctlaw is a national vaccine injury law firm with offices in Sarasota, FL, Washington, D.C., and Seattle, WA. The attorneys at mctlaw have represented clients in the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) for nearly 25-years, winning more than $300-million in the VICP on behalf of our vaccine injured clients across the country.
