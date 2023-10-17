THE CICP IS BROKEN: MCTLAW ATTORNEYS INSIST COVID VACCINE INJURIES MUST MOVE INTO VACCINE INJURY COMPENSATION PROGRAM

mctlaw official logo Anne Toale, Vaccine Injury Lawyer at mctlaw

Mctlaw lawyers argue that the CICP is a failure for people with COVID vaccine reactions and these cases should shift to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

Thousands of people are stuck in a CICP system that was never designed to help them. Fixing it is pointless when there’s a better alternative. Americans deserve the justice they would get in the VICP.” — Anne Toale