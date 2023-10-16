Dino Rizzo Proudly Announces Dates for 2024 Serve Day

Dino Rizzo, the founder of Servolution and author of “Serve Your City,” is proud to announce that 2024 Serve Day will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran and founder of Servolution, is proud to announce dates for 2024 Serve Day. The annual event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Every year, Serve Day gives churches worldwide an opportunity to come together to share the love of God and serve their local communities through practical acts of kindness.

According to Dino Rizzo, the goal of Serve Day is to show people around the world how impactful serving can be on others’ lives so that serving becomes a focus of their own lives throughout the year rather than just on one day.

“It’s true that simple acts of selfless love can open hearts to Jesus,” Dino Rizzo said. “Together, we can make a huge difference in people’s lives.”

Churches that sign up to participate in Serve Day 2024 will get free access to the Serve Day Platform. The web-based platform that comes with a mobile app helps churches coordinate, simplify, and promote their own Serve Day efforts.

Through the platform, churches can customize their branding, get high-level reporting, send messages in-app, share news about Serve Day on social media, check in participants for projects on the day of, and even capture stories of the projects they’re completing.

Once a church has signed up for Serve Day and gets access to The Serve App, they can start to participate in other Serve projects that happen throughout the year. The app is available for download on the App Store for iOS devices and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.

“Serving really is something that should be an integral part of everyday life for churches and their members,” Dino Rizzo said. “We’re always looking for ways to give back. But, sometimes, our focus is on these huge events or giving large sums of money. Serve Day can show people that simple acts of kindness can have huge impacts on people, too.”

For more information on Serve Day 2024, please visit serveday.com. For more information on Servolution, please visit Servolution.org.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a seasoned pastor with 35 years of ministry experience, co-founded Healing Place Church in 1993 with his wife, DeLynn, and served for over two decades as senior pastor. A strong believer in inspiring others to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded the organization “Servolution.” He’s co-founder and Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), overseeing 1000+ church plants worldwide while also serving on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

