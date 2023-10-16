Man Arrested for April 2023 Homicide in Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made for an April 2023 Homicide.

On Friday, April 21, 2023, at approximately 12:11 am, Sixth District officers were responding to a call for service when they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast. He died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Dajuan Blakney, of Southeast, DC.

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, Sixth District officers located and arrested 35-year-old Darrell Hinkle, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First-Degree Murder while Armed.