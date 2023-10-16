Two Affordable Housing Units in the Leigh Valley Awarded Funding from Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

October 16, 2023 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today announced that more than $4 million has been awarded for two affordable housing units to complete updates in the Lehigh Valley from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

Both the Mill and the Mill II in Fountain Borough will receive the funding.

“We are at a critical need for affordable housing,” said Miller. “The housing industry has underbuilt for at least a decade, leaving so many of our community members struggling to afford this basic necessity. I am pleased that some of our residents will see some much-needed improvements in their housing.”

The Mill will receive more than $2.1 million to renovate the inside and exterior of the property. This includes unit improvements for better accessibility, new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, updated appliances, new windows and a new roof. The Mill offers 45 units of affordable housing for seniors. The Mill II is set to receive $2 million, going toward groundwater infiltration issues and major repairs, like a new roof, HVAC system, plumbing and windows. The Mill II has 72 affordable housing units.

“Keeping these properties updated and in livable conditions is crucial to their long success,” said Miller. “When we let them fall into disrepair, it creates another housing void that we cannot afford, in addition to creating blight in our neighborhoods.”

These projects were viable through the Housing Options Grant Program, with funding from the American Rescue Plan.

