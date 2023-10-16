MDC provides CWD voluntary drop-off sites in southeast Missouri and Jefferson County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – In its ongoing search to determine where Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) exists in the state and to provide opportunities for hunters to have their deer tested for the disease, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering voluntary deer head drop-off sites at select sites around the state, including locations within the southeast region and Jefferson County.

CWD is a neurological disease fatal to deer. Each year, mandatory sample collection from deer harvested in select counties that comprise Missouri’s CWD Management Zone takes place during opening weekend of the November firearms deer season. This large-scale two-day sample collection effort will take place again this year on Nov. 11-12, but in addition to that, MDC also offers voluntary CWD sampling opportunities for hunters who harvest deer at any time during the deer season.

In addition to sampling opportunities at MDC offices and at cooperating taxidermists and meat processors, MDC also offers self-service freezers. These voluntary sampling sites have a freezer that will preserve dropped-off deer heads until they are picked up by MDC staff for CWD testing. These self-serve sites enable hunters to submit deer heads at their convenience throughout the 2023-24 deer hunting season. In southeast Missouri, these voluntary sampling sites fall into three categories.

MDC Office: The MDC office listed below as a voluntary sampling location typically can accommodate sampling during normal business hours. However, hunters are encouraged to call in advance to ensure staff are available for collecting samples.

Cape Girardeau County – MDC Southeast Regional Office at 2302 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau | 573-290-5858

Non-MDC Sampling Partners, by county: Each year, MDC partners with taxidermists and meat processors to offer hunters additional locations to have deer sampled for CWD. Availability and hours vary so hunters should call these businesses in advance before taking a deer or deer head for sampling.

Bollinger – Elderland Meats & Processing at 8847 State Hwy E in Gipsy | 573-722-3622

Pemiscot – Mabry Meat Processing at 602 E Broadway St. in Hayti | 573-359-5570

Perry – Take This Job And Stuff It Taxidermy at 834 Hwy O in Perryville | (573) 547-1541

Perry – Stonie's Sausage Shop at 1507 Edgemont Blvd in Perryville | (573) 547-2540

Perry – Wildest Dreams Taxidermy at 155 PCR 912 in St. Mary | (573) 768-4521

St. Francois – Oder’s Taxidermy at 1009 E Chestnut St. in Desloge | (573) 747-8170

Ste. Genevieve – Saline Valley Taxidermy at 22481 State Route N. in Saint Mary | (573) 880-3065

Ste. Genevieve – Nature’s Gallery Taxidermy at 10601 Sunkist Ln. in Ste. Genevieve | (573) 561-4047

Deer head drop-off locations, by county: These sites feature self-serve freezers. Hunters will be responsible for bagging deer heads and filling out an information tag. Please use the supplies provided. Directions, packing supplies, and tags are available at these locations. People who have questions about these sites can call 573-815-7901, ext. 3901 or e-mail WildlifeHealth@mdc.mo.gov.

Bollinger – Bollinger County CO-OP, 200 State Hwy 34 East, in Marble Hill

Bollinger – Welker Taxidermy, 44406 State Hwy 51 in Patton

Dunklin – York's One Stop, 1107 Allen Rd. in Campbell

Jefferson – Festus/Crystal City Conservation Club, 2567 US Hwy 61 in Festus

Madison – Barefoot Fireworks, 6852 State Hwy 67 in Fredericktown

Perry – MDC Perryville Forestry Office, 2206 W St. Joseph St. in Perryville

St. Francois – MDC Farmington Shop, 812 Progress Dr. in Farmington

Ste. Genevieve – Hwy 32 (Dairy Queen Parking Lot) 18575 MO-32 in Ste. Genevieve

Wayne – MDC Piedmont Office, 410 Piedmont Ave in Piedmont

Hunters should cut off the deer head (and antlers for any bucks) while leaving about six inches of neck attached before coming to the drop-off site. Hunters can use the data sheets, zip ties, and trash bags available at the freezer sites to label and bag the heads.

Hunters will need to record their name and contact information, as well as their Telecheck ID number and the location where the deer was harvested. Hunters can leave the deer head in the freezer and MDC staff will collect the heads and pull samples that will be submitted for testing.

Hunters will be able to check the results online using their Telecheck ID within four weeks. MDC will notify hunters directly if their sample returns a positive result. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend consuming meat from a deer that has tested positive for CWD.

These voluntary drop-off sites will not be available for use during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season (Nov. 11-12) in counties where CWD mandatory sampling is required. On opening weekend of the November portion, hunters who harvest deer in select CWD Management Zone counties are required, by regulation, to take their harvested deer (or its head) to an MDC staffed mandatory sampling location.

Information about mandatory sampling locations and procedures can be found in the 2023 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet that’s available at all MDC offices and most locations that sell hunting and fishing permits or at: https://mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/fall-deer-turkey-hunting-regulations-information

Since CWD was first detected in Missouri’s wild deer in 2012, there have been 410 positive tests found in the state. More than 243,000 tissue samples have been collected from wild deer since MDC began CWD surveillance in 2002. From the outset, hunters have played an important role in helping MDC monitor and track the disease in the state by assisting with sample collection.

CWD is a 100% fatal disease of white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family. The disease poses a significant threat to the health of Missouri’s deer population, hunting culture, and economy. By providing samples for testing, hunters help MDC determine where the disease exists so that management practices can be implemented to slow its spread and minimize its effect on the deer population.

An interactive map showing all voluntary CWD sampling sites throughout the state can be found at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCH.

More information about CWD in Missouri can be found at mdc.mo.gov/CWD.