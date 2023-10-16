Cetana REIT Aims to Provide Sustainable and Rapid Solution to Canada’s Housing and Rental Unit Crisis

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cetana Real Estate Investment Trust (Cetana REIT) is proud to announce its launch as a new Canadian REIT aimed at tackling the pressing housing crisis in Canada. With an innovative approach, Cetana REIT will create a real estate portfolio of healthy, sustainable, multi-unit residential buildings constructed using the latest mass timber systems and integrated with energy efficiency and smart building technologies. This initiative seeks to quickly address the housing shortage while contributing significantly to Canada's climate change targets and fostering economic growth, starting across Southern Ontario and Alberta.

Canada has been grappling with an acute housing crisis that has far-reaching implications for individuals, families, and the economy. The shortfall in affordable housing options has led to challenges for essential workers, senior citizens, young families, and recent immigrants seeking a place to call home. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Cetana REIT will address these challenges head-on.

Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future

Cetana REIT is committed to reshaping the real estate landscape through its unique approach. The REIT's focus on constructing multi-unit residential buildings using advanced mass timber systems demonstrates its dedication to sustainable practices and low-carbon solutions. Mass timber not only offers structural strength but also significantly reduces carbon emissions, contributing to Canada's ambitious climate change goals. In addition, Cetana REIT's integration of smart building technologies sets a new standard for residential living. These scalable and modular technologies will enhance energy efficiency, optimize resource usage, and create comfortable and intelligent living spaces for residents.

Cetana has also just published their market leading report titled: Building a Better Future: How we overcame the Challenges of Sustainable Property Development. Readers will be able to review the journey over the past few years that led to the launch of Cetana REIT.

"We are thrilled to introduce Cetana REIT as a unique groundbreaking solution to the housing crisis that has plagued our communities. Our focus on sustainable building practices, innovative technologies, and strategic development will not only provide much-needed housing but also contribute to a greener, more economically vibrant future for Southern Ontario, Alberta and across Canada."

— Andrew Bowerbank, Managing Partner and CEO, Cetana REIT.

Through the use of mass timber, pre-fabrication processes, and the application of a new innovation in digital project management, Cetana REIT aims to lower construction costs and drive solutions that can be deployed rapidly. Cities and Municipalities can now take advantage of a unique building solution that is geared towards multi-residential units which are lower carbon, energy efficient and can be built in high growth areas suffering from a shortage of rental units. In addition, Cetana REIT can integrate affordable housing units as infill projects where needed most in urban areas.

Strategic Development and Impact

Cetana REIT will primarily concentrate its development efforts in Southern Ontario, targeting rapidly growing municipalities outside the Greater Toronto Area; and in Alberta, starting in the Town of Okotoks. These municipalities are in dire need of housing options that cater to diverse demographics. By investing in these communities, Cetana REIT seeks to stimulate economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and create a ripple effect in local communities that will contribute to the overall vitality of the region.

A Sustainable and Social Investment

We have formally partnered with Ascenta Finance Corp. to act as our exempt market dealer; as well as Olympia Trust Company to manage registered account investments (subject to approval). Cetana REIT invites investors, stakeholders, and individuals passionate about sustainable housing solutions to get involved. Together, we can build a future where affordable housing meets environmental stewardship and economic progress.

About Cetana REIT

Cetana Real Estate Investment Trust (Cetana REIT) is a pioneering initiative focused on addressing Canada's housing crisis through innovative and sustainable solutions. By leveraging mass timber construction and smart building technologies, Cetana REIT aims to provide affordable housing, contribute to climate change targets, and foster economic growth across Southern Ontario and in Alberta.

Media Contacts

Andrew Bowerbank, Managing Partner & CEO, Cetana REIT

andrew@cetanareit.ca

(416) 568-3533

Natasha Arsenijevich, Partner & CSO, Cetana REIT

natasha@cetanareit.ca

(416) 455-6733

Forward Looking Statements

