Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,104 in the last 365 days.

Dozens Attend VADOC/James River Horse Foundation’s Open Barn Event

Agency News

A crowd of people gathered inside a barn with horse stalls
Agency News

October 16, 2023

RICHMOND — Dozens of horse enthusiasts flocked to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) State Farm Work Center in Goochland County Saturday, October 14 for the James River Horse Foundation’s Open Barn event.

The free event allowed visitors to interact with the more than 20 retired, thoroughbred racehorses on site at the work center. Female inmates from State Farm Work Center care for these retired horses, gaining valuable job skills and tools for the re-entry process.

The horse program at State Farm Work Center is a public/private partnership between the VADOC and the James River Horse Foundation. The James River Horse Foundation is an Accredited Organization with the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.

“This program represents one of the many ways the Virginia Department of Corrections and its partners find innovative ways to place our inmates on a path to successful re-entry into society,” said Scott Richeson, VADOC Deputy Director of Programs, Education, and Re-Entry and VADOC Liaison for the James River Horse Foundation. “These inmates gain valuable skills and form powerful bonds with these horses, which benefits both the horses and the women who work so diligently with them.”

“Unfortunately, no one wanted these horses at the end of their racing careers, but now they have a lovely home and dedicated caregivers,” said Debby Dunham, President of the James River Horse Foundation. “Our organization is proud of this partnership and we believe it lives up to our foundation’s motto: Horses and People Helping Each Other. Events like the Open Barn give people the opportunity to interact with these wonderful horses and see our mission and partnership in action.”

More information about the James River Horse Foundation can be found here.

You just read:

Dozens Attend VADOC/James River Horse Foundation’s Open Barn Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more