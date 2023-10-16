Spooky Adventure Awaits Young Readers in Hillary and the Witch

This time around, Hillary and her friend Tiny Tim set off to settle for once and for all the mystery of Patty DeMore, who is rumored to be a witch.

Just in time for the season of ghosts and goblins comes this playful children’s tale about a precocious ladybug who finds herself in a surprising predicament.

KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hillary and her friend Tiny Tim embark on a spooky adventure in the latest installment in the Hillary the Little Ladybug children’s book series, Hillary and the Witch.

Directed at young audiences ages 3 and up, Hillary and the Witch follows Hillary and Tiny Tim as they set out to solve the mystery of Patty DeMore. Some ladybugs say Patty is a witch, and Hillary and Tiny Tim want to get to the bottom of it.

Things take a frightful turn for the intrepid explorers when Tiny Tim goes missing. Hillary starts searching for him. She looks in the Bigfoot Den as the Bigfoot tribe members watch her from behind the trees. Tiny Tim was with Patty all along, who admits that she is, indeed, a witch. She has put Tiny Tim in a trance! Will Hillary and Tiny Tim escape the witch’s spell and make it home again?

Hillary’s other exciting escapades have included saving ladybugs from a praying mantis, meeting Bigfoot, exploring a haunted castle, going on a nuclear submarine ride, traveling on an alien spaceship and flying to the moon.

Authors William Dandurand, Elisabeth Revel, Gary Revel and Mary Cohen have collaborated on the series, which explores climate change and other socially relevant topics through Hillary’s experiences.

“Parents have found the books entertaining as well, especially when they read them to their children,” Gary Revel said.

Also according to Revel, the books are in development at Jongleur Pictures LLC for the making of an animated series to be produced by Jeff Olm, who has been on the film-making teams of many top-grossing films over the last 20 years. These include Titanic, The Revenant, Shrek Forever After, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, Avengers: Age of Ultron and others.

Hillary and the Witch

Publisher: Jongleur Books

Release Date: September 16, 2023

ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8861363440

Available from Amazon.com