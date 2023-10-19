NBRPA Names Northshore – Edward-Elmhurst Health Exclusive Healthcare Partner

NBRPA

-Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership Names NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health the Preferred Healthcare Provider for NBRPA Members-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA), and Northshore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH) today announced a multi-year agreement making NS-EEH the exclusive healthcare partner of the NBRPA.

Under the newly announced agreement, NS-EEH will serve as the preferred hospitals and healthcare provider and offer their nationally recognized levels of healthcare to the NBRPA’s more than 1,800 members and their families. NS-EEH will also co-sponsor health events and health fairs, and will provide support to NBRPA members seeking physical, mental, and emotional healthcare services. Additionally, NS-EEH will partner with the NBRPA on Diversity, Equality, and Inclusive (DEI) initiatives and provide services to bolster the NBRPA’s DEI projects, with a focus on underserved communities within the local Chicago area.

"To be able to partner with a renowned medical establishment as Northshore—Edward-Elmhurst Health thrills us and helps us in continuing to provide our members with access to top-of-the-line medical services and care,” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, NBRPA. “This exclusive partnership continues our aim of fostering a culture of positive physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing for members during and after their transition from professional basketball and in our efforts to give back to our community.”

“An exclusive medical partnership of this magnitude is unprecedented in our space. Northshore – Edward-Elmhurst Health, in their commitment to our former players, has demonstrated a strong belief in making our players’ health and wellness a priority,” said Joe Rogowski, Chief Medical Director, NBRPA. “This partnership, that provides access to Northshore—Edward-Elmhurst Health’s robust medical services is a great first step in the NBRPA’s continued efforts to build an unparalleled sports medicine network.”

“Our goal is to act as a medical care advisor to help NBRPA members gain access to the experts they need for their health issues in a wide variety of specialties -- very similar to how they received access to experts when they were on a pro team,” said Ravi Bashyal, M.D., Vice-Chairman of Patient and Provider Experience & Director of Outpatient Hip and Knee Replacement Surgery at NorthShore University HealthSystem, and Co-Medical Director and Head NBRPA Hip & Knee Replacement Consultant.

“Our entire team of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst physicians looks forward to helping NBRPA members achieve their best health with expert, advanced, personalized care, no matter where they are in their life journey,” said Dr. Asheesh Bedi, MD. Director of Comprehensive Sports Medicine and Joint Preservation at NorthShore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute and Co-Medical Director and Head NBRPA Sports Medicine Surgery Consultant.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Johnny Davis, Nancy Lieberman, CJ Kupec, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

About NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system committed to providing access to quality, vibrant, community-connected care, serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents across six northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 27,000 team members and more than 7,000 physicians aim to deliver transformative patient experiences and expert care close to home across more than 300 ambulatory locations and eight acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) – all recognized as Magnet hospitals for nursing excellence. Located in Naperville, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, provides for the mental health needs of area residents. For more information, visit NorthShore.org, SwedishCovenant.org, NCH.org and EEHealth.org.

NorthShore Orthopaedic and Spine Institute is the only dedicated hospital of its kind in Illinois and ranks among the top 50 orthopaedic programs in the country (US News & World Report, 2023-2024). NorthShore also ranks No. 1 in Illinois for joint replacement surgeries and overall orthopedic care (IHA Compdata, 2022). For more information about the NorthShore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute, visit NorthShore.org/orthopaedics or call 847.866-7846.

