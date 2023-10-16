Artworks by Angel Beth Smith to be on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, Oct. 27

RHODE ISLAND, October 16 - Opening reception for The Natural is Nov. 9

Providence, RI— The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that works by Indigenous artist Angel Beth Smith will be on display, Oct. 27-Feb. 7, at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill. The exhibition, The Natural, features weavings and drawings inspired by nature.

The Opening Reception is on Nov. 9 (Thursday), 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., in the Atrium Gallery, first floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence. Meet the Artist is scheduled for Dec. 7 (Thursday), noon-1 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

"As an Indigenous artist there is within me a natural affinity to embrace that which comes from the earth as sacred," said Smith. "Because of this sacred affinity I often choose to work with mediums that complement the environment." Official Bio (provided by artist)

Angel Beth Smith is the Creative Services Manager for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation in the Public Affairs Department. She was born and raised in Providence and is a proud citizen of the Narragansett Tribe. From a young age, she was determined to become a professional artist and musician. Smith earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts, with a concentration in textile design, from RISD and continued her studies of music theory at Brown University.

Smith is an established Indigenous Artist. After night classes at RISD to perfect her drawing, she secured a working residency with the Turkey Land Cove Foundation to develop The Indigenous Peoples Project. As one who proudly embraces not only her Narragansett heritage but also her sister tribal nations, Smith curates various art exhibits and extends opportunities to other Indigenous artists to display their work.

Smith's work has been published in the Directory of Illustration as a highlighted Indigenous artist. She also debuted her first solo show in October 2022, The Indigenous Peoples Project: The Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Women, at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center. Smith's work continues to be displayed throughout Southern New England and beyond.

Exhibit details

What: The Natural, a Solo Exhibition by Angel Beth Smith, Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, Providence.

When: On display, Oct. 27-Feb. 7, 2024, open to the public, weekdays 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: First floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence.

The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill was developed to exhibit the work of Rhode Island artists in the State Capitol Complex. It hosts exhibits on a rotating basis, in partnership with several state agencies & organizations. The art gallery enhances Capitol Hill as a destination point for visitors, as well as for the many people who visit Administration offices or attend conferences at One Capitol Hill. It also enriches the work environment for the hundreds of state workers who spend their workday in the building.