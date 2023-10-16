MyTown Health Partners Acquires South Padre Island Pediatrics Center, Expanding High-Quality Care in Rural Texas.
The partnership between MyTown Health Partners and South Padre Island Pediatrics Center extends MTHP's mission of ensuring high-quality care in Texas.CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MyTown Health Partners ("MTHP"), a comprehensive practice management services organization recently formed by Webster Equity Partners, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of SPIPC. This strategic partnership will extend MTHP's mission of compassionate care to patients in need and marks an important milestone in the organization's growth in Texas.
"We are honored to welcome SPIPC into the MyTown Health Partners family,” said Matt Flynn, CEO of MyTown Health Partners. “SPIPC has been providing high-quality pediatric health care to families in South Texas for more than 4 decades. Our organizations will work closely together to ensure that families in these rural and medically underserved areas have continued access to high-quality and outcome driven pediatric care. Through this partnership, MyTown can expand our presence into our sixth state of operation.”
"The partnership with MyTown is a natural next step for SPIPC,” said Dr. Ramakrishna, co-founder of SPIPC. “Our missions are closely aligned, and I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for both the families that we serve and our employees. SPIPCnot only provides patient care to the communities it serves, but it also plays an important role in teaching and mentoring pediatric residents as well as FNP and PA students. It gives us great pleasure to be so connected to these communities in South Texas. We routinely see grandchildren of former patients. This partnership will allow us to continue to deliver this great care for many years to come.”
By joining forces, MyTown Health Partners and SPIPC will bring together their collective resources and expertise to address the healthcare needs of patients in South Texas. MyTown Health Partners is committed to delivering high-quality care to underserved communities, and this acquisition adds new growth opportunities for MTHPas it expands into Texas.
"MyTown Health Partners will continue the work of SPIPC by prioritizing patients in need, regardless of where they live," stated Matt Flynn.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, MyTown Health Partners aims to partner with high-quality leading rural and urban healthcare providers who wish to pursue a strategic partnership with the capital, resources, and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued success in their local markets. By partnering with MTHP, physicians will continue to be able to focus on delivering excellent patient care to their communities while benefiting from collaboration with MyTown Health Partners’ resources, management team, and targeted investments. If interested in learning more about a partnership with MyTown Health Partners, contact Kathleen Testa at ktesta@mytownhealthpartners.com
ABOUT MY TOWN HEALTH PARTNERS
MyTown Health Partners is a growing network of mission driven healthcare providers that share a focus on delivering high-quality, outcome driven care to medically underserved communities. For additional information on MyTown Health Partners, please visit www.mytownhealthpartners.com.
ABOUT WEBSTER EQUITY PARTNERS
Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high-impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies, and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit https://websterequitypartners.com/
