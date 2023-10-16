Rebuilding Chicago - Major projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, October 16 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure in key part of state





CHICAGO - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that multiple projects in the Chicago area are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Eight major projects represent a total investment of more than $170 million, improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in Chicago and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





The eight projects are all scheduled to be completed through 2025:

Interstate 55 (Stevenson Expressway) ramp to Chinatown , ongoing bridge deck resurfacing project. Ramp closure and

, ongoing bridge deck resurfacing project. Ramp closure and detour will be in place throughout construction. The project began this summer and is anticipated to be completed later this fall.

Western Avenue between 87th and 91st streets , ongoing resurfacing project. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began this summer and is anticipated to be completed later this fall.

, ongoing resurfacing project. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began this summer and is anticipated to be completed later this fall. Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) from Edens Expressway (Interstate 94) to Hubbard's Cave, ongoing bridge rehabilitation and painting also includes rehabilitation of the reversible lanes. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained throughout construction. The project began this spring and is estimated to be completed fall 2025.

ongoing bridge rehabilitation and painting also includes rehabilitation of the reversible lanes. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained throughout construction. The project began this spring and is estimated to be completed fall 2025. Pulaski Road over the North Branch of the Chicago River, ongoing bridge deck resurfacing and joint repair project. At least one lane will be maintained throughout construction. The project began this summer and is estimated to be completed in late fall.

ongoing bridge deck resurfacing and joint repair project. At least one lane will be maintained throughout construction. The project began this summer and is estimated to be completed in late fall. Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94) at Roosevelt Road, upcoming bridge deck resurfacing. At least one lane will be maintained throughout construction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2024 and is estimated to be completed in fall 2024.

upcoming bridge deck resurfacing. At least one lane will be maintained throughout construction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2024 and is estimated to be completed in fall 2024. Pulaski Road from Columbus Avenue to 95th Street, upcoming bridge deck resurfacing project. Daytime lane closures will be needed to complete the work. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and completed fall 2024.

upcoming bridge deck resurfacing project. Daytime lane closures will be needed to complete the work. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and completed fall 2024. Morgan Street from 63rd to 79th streets and 82nd to 87th streets , upcoming resurfacing project will require daytime lane closures. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and to be completed fall 2024.

, upcoming resurfacing project will require daytime lane closures. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and to be completed fall 2024. Ohio Street at the North Branch of the Chicago River, Kingsbury Street, upcoming bridge repair project. At least one lane in each direction will remain open. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and completed fall 2024.

"Illinois is hard at work to revitalize our infrastructure and strengthen our communities," said state Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago). "By making our roads and bridges safer to travel, we are improving mobility for both residents and visitors to our great state."





"When we invest in infrastructure, we're also investing in people," said state Rep. Kelly Burke (D-Evergreen Park). "With each project, we are creating good-paying jobs that will improve quality of life for residents and their families."





"Chicago has some of the best destinations in the world, and quality roads and bridges bring tourists right to them," said state Rep. Theresa Mah (D-Chicago). "It is a priority for me that visitors to Chinatown have an excellent experience from when they arrive to when they depart, and every moment in between. The improvements on I-55 help us do just that."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"These investments in Chicago will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."



