IDFPR Announces New Acting Director of Professional Regulation

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation ("IDFPR") announced today that Camile Lindsay will serve as the next Acting Director of Professional Regulation, pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate. Appointed by Governor JB Pritzker, Lindsay previously served in the Pritzker Administration as First Assistant Deputy Governor for infrastructure, public safety, environment, and energy.





"I am proud to announce that I have appointed Camile Lindsay as Acting Director of Professional Regulation for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Camile's leadership and experience was vital to enacting my vision and goals for the future of Illinois' energy, environmental, public safety, and infrastructure policy. I have no doubt that Camile is the right person to lead the office that licenses so many industries and professionals in Illinois, and I congratulate her on this appointment."





As First Assistant Deputy Governor for infrastructure, public safety, environment, and energy, Lindsay was responsible for overseeing several Illinois state agencies, including the Department of Transportation, State Police, Department of Corrections, Emergency Management Agency, and the Capital Development Board. Prior to joining the Governor's office, Lindsay served as Chief of Staff and Chief Legal Counsel for the Illinois Department of Corrections. Earlier in her career, she worked as Supervisory Regional Counsel for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Assistant Attorney General for the Illinois Attorney General's office, and Assistant State's Attorney for the Cook County State's Attorney's office.





"As the State of Illinois' head regulatory agency, everyone licensed and seeking licensure in the Land of Lincoln will benefit greatly with Camile Lindsay at the helm of the Division of Professional Regulation," said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. "As a consummate professional, skilled attorney, and visionary for the future in so many industries, professional licensing in Illinois will continue to set the gold standard for service that everyone in Illinois deserves."





Lindsay has also completed multiple leadership programs, including Edgar Fellows, Leadership Greater Chicago, Chicago Urban League's Impact Leadership Development Program, and the Chicago Foundation for Women Willie's Warriors program. She is currently Vice-President of the board of directors for Housing Forward, an organization dedicated to eradicating homelessness and is a member of several bar associations.





"Professional licensing serves as the economic backbone in Illinois, with more than 1.2 million individuals counting on IDFPR for the means to verify they're qualified to work in their chosen field," said Acting Director of Professional Regulation Camile Lindsay. "I look forward to building upon the successes achieved at IDFPR to ensure the people of Illinois continue to receive the quality service they need from licensed professionals."





Lindsay earned her Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Illinois at Chicago and her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Law. In 2022, Lindsay was recognized by the University of Illinois at Chicago Department of Criminology, Law, and Justice as Alumni of the Year.