Oregon DEQ awards more than $8 million to 2023 Diesel Emissions Mitigation Grant recipients

Statewide, OR—As part of its continuing efforts to improve air quality, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality today announced more than $8.2 million in funding to 11 projects focused on reducing diesel emissions across the state and among vulnerable populations. The Diesel Emissions Mitigation Grant Program reviewed 69 applications, totaling more than $35 million in requests, which were submitted by Oregon businesses, governments and equipment owners this year.

Improving air quality by eliminating contaminants can lead to better public health and a cleaner environment. The awarded projects will remove 33 tons of harmful air pollution, including nitrogen oxide and fine particulate matter, from Oregon’s air. They range from the Beaverton School District 48J replacing two diesel-fueled school buses with two new electric-powered buses to retiring two non-road excavators in Gresham with two new diesel diggers that include PM 2.5 and NOx emissions controls. A project in Portland will replace five diesel moving trucks with five new zero-emissions electric moving trucks.

“This is the third year DEQ has awarded Diesel Emissions Mitigation Grants to help transition Oregon businesses and government agencies to cleaner transportation options,” said DEQ Air Quality Division Administrator Ali Mirzakhalili. “We are delighted to have received so many applications. In addition to this grant, we have several more programs and incentives supporting the reduction of harmful emissions currently produced by many light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.”

2023 recipients and awards are as follows:

• Recipient: All Service Moving

Primary Location: Portland

Project: Replace five older, medium- duty diesel moving trucks with five medium-duty zero-emissions electric moving trucks.

Grant Amount: $ 1,478,165

• Recipient: Airport Drayage Co., Inc.

Primary Location: Portland

Project: Replace six older, heavy-duty diesel trucks with six heavy-duty zero-emissions electric trucks.

Grant Amount: $2,641,293

• Recipient: Bark Blowers Inc.

Primary Location: Tigard

Project: Replace one heavy-duty diesel truck with a heavy-duty truck with PM 2.5 and NOx emissions controls.

Grant Amount: $59,220

• Recipient: Beaverton School District 48J

Primary Location: Beaverton

Project: Replace two diesel-fueled school buses with two electric-powered buses.

Grant Amount: $792,000

• Recipient: Interlaken, Inc.

Primary Location: Gresham

Project: Replace two diesel non-road excavators with two diesel non-road excavators with PM 2.5 and NOx emissions controls.

Grant Amount: $115,438

• Recipient: Junk It Junk Removal

Primary Location: Portland

Project: Replace two medium-duty trucks with one diesel-powered medium-duty truck with PM 2.5 and NOx emissions controls and one gas-powered medium-duty truck, which will also reduce PM 2.5 and NOx emissions.

Grant Amount: $37,879

• Recipient: MTR Western

Primary Location: Portland

Project: Replace four diesel motor coach buses with four all-electric motor coach buses.

Grant Amount: $2,500,000

• Recipient: Pride Disposal Company

Primary Location: Sherwood

Project: Replace three heavy-duty trucks with three compressed natural gas heavy-duty trucks.

Grant Amount: $337,191

• Recipient: Shaver Transportation Company

Primary Location: Portland

Project: Replace one medium-duty diesel truck with one medium-duty truck with PM 2.5 and NOx emissions controls.

Grant Amount: $15,878

• Recipient: Star Oilco (under Fitz Enterprises)

Primary Location: Portland

Project: Replace three heavy-duty diesel trucks with three heavy-duty trucks with PM 2.5 and NOx emissions controls.

Grant Amount: $139,331

• Recipient: WinCo Foods LLC

Primary Location: Woodburn

Project: Replace one drayage truck with one zero-emissions electric truck.

Grant Amount: $128,849

2023 Grant Amount Total: $8,245,244

DEQ’s Air Quality Program staff used a point system that applied specific criteria , developed by the Oregon Legislature, and related administrative rules to evaluate proposed projects.

Project location criterion included a GIS evaluation against a vulnerable population map . The review considered how a proposed project would improve air quality in areas with the highest diesel emissions, most vulnerable populations and highest population densities.

DEQ has approximately $40 million from the Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund assigned after Volkswagen was found to have cheated on emissions standards. The agency will award approximately $8 million in grants per year for five consecutive calendar years, beginning in 2021 and ending in 2025. In response to inflation and cost increases for vehicles and equipment, DEQ may choose to increase individual award amounts as needed to ensure Oregon receives the maximum air quality benefits from these projects.

For more questions about DEQ’s Diesel Emissions Mitigation Grant Program, email dieselgrants@deq.oregon.gov.

About the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality protects human health and the environment by controlling air and water pollution, reducing the impacts of manufactured products and cleaning up contaminated properties. DEQ engages the public in decision-making and helps communities solve problems in ways that are economically and environmentally sustainable.

Media Contact

Susan C. Mills, public affairs specialist, Oregon DEQ

Susan.Mills@deq.oregon.gov

503-956-3648

