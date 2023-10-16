Concerns Raised Over the Infringement of Privacy Rights by New Anti-Drunk Driving Measures

Fort Worth Criminal Lawyer, Jeff Hampton

Concerns are mounting regarding the potential infringement on the personal liberties of every law-abiding citizen in the United States.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (H.R 3684), concerns are mounting regarding the potential infringement on the personal liberties of every law-abiding citizen in the United States. The act stipulates the mandatory installation of systems in new vehicles manufactured post-2026, aimed at curbing drunk driving through passive monitoring of drivers.While efforts to reduce drunk driving — a serious offense causing irrevocable harm and loss of life — are largely supported, Jeff Hampton of Hampton Criminal Defense Attorneys warns that these measures may come at the steep price of personal privacy and freedom. In a critical analysis, he emphasizes that the government's overreach might lead to unforeseen consequences that potentially violate individuals' Fourth Amendment rights.According to the new federal law, vehicles will be equipped with technology to monitor and analyze drivers' behaviors, and in certain instances, assume control of the vehicle based on the data collected. Notable automakers, including Volvo and Ford, are already integrating such technologies in compliance with the new law, and many others are expected to follow suit.Hampton warns of the precarious position this law places citizens in, given the Supreme Court ruling in the 1986 case of New York vs. Class, 475 U.S. 106 (1986). This verdict affirmed the vehicle's interior as a domain where individuals can expect a reasonable level of privacy — a stance seemingly contravened by the invasive monitoring stipulated in the new legislation.The major contention stems from the type and extent of data that these systems are mandated to collect — encompassing not only potential indications of impaired driving but also extending to recording ethnographic details, likeness of occupants, and precise geolocation, amongst others. This data collection raises alarm bells about the broad-ranging implications and the possibilities of misinterpretation by automated algorithms, potentially putting innocent individuals at risk of wrongful apprehensions or accidents.Moreover, the provision in the bill to introduce passive breathalyzers and video monitoring devices in vehicles , although intended to prevent incorrect algorithmic decisions, further compounds the privacy concerns. "What does 'for other purposes' mean?" Hampton asks, pointing to the vague wording in the legislation that might serve as a carte blanche for extensive data collection, raising concerns over possible misuse and breach of trust.As the nation grapples with balancing safety and personal freedom, it becomes increasingly imperative to scrutinize the fine lines that delineate the protective measures from infringing upon the constitutionally protected rights of citizens. Hampton urges a thoughtful evaluation of the nuances of this legislation to prevent a potential collision course with the fundamental rights that define the fabric of the United States.The Hampton Criminal Defense Attorneys, PLLC uses a team approach to criminal defense by providing you a Criminal Defense Team consisting of 4 Former Prosecutors with a combined criminal law experience of over 60 years. The Hampton Law firm has defended thousands of citizens from criminal charges and has tried over 200 jury trials in the courts of Tarrant County, Texas.

Congress Mandates Breath Tests for ALL Drivers?! Must Watch Video Explains All! (2023)