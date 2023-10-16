Senator John I. Kane and Representative Christina Sappey Announce over $450,000 in DCNR Funding for 158th Legislative District

Chester County, PA − October 6, 2023 − Senator John I. Kane and Representative Christina Sappey are pleased to announce the allocation of grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for conservation projects in Chester County. This funding, derived from the state’s conservation budget, will have a significant impact on preserving and enhancing natural spaces within the county.

The grants awarded by the DCNR will support various organizations and municipalities in both the 9th Senatorial District and the 158th House District. These grants empower local communities to undertake important conservation projects that promote environmental sustainability and improve community spaces.

“It is so rewarding to see these funds being directed towards conservation projects in Chester County. This investment will not only preserve our precious natural resources but also enhance the quality of life for our residents,” said Senator Kane. “This funding from the DCNR will not only preserve the natural beauty of Chester County but also contribute to the creation of sustainable and vibrant community spaces. It is an important step towards ensuring a better future for our environment and the well-being of our residents.”

“I’m very pleased to see funding for these important projects awarded. Creek restoration is more important than ever. The riparian buffers in both of these projects are critical for preventing erosion, providing shade which keeps water temperatures down- creating healthy ecosystems, and also vital in preventing flooding,” said Representative Sappey. “ I appreciate that DCNR supports these efforts and our local partners who are doing so much to protect our environment and its inherent beauty.”

The following grants have been awarded in Chester County:

Brandywine Red Clay Alliance- Grant Amount: $115,000

Funding will be used for the restoration of 1,850 feet of Bucktoe Creek in New Garden Township. The project includes streambank stabilization, installation of instream habitat structures, riparian forest buffer, landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements.

Brandywine Red Clay Alliance- Grant Amount: $50,300

Funding will be used for the installation of approximately 7 acres of riparian forest buffers along waterways in the Lower Delaware River Watershed. The project includes landowner outreach and engagement, buffer plantings and post-planting establishment, project sign, and other related site improvements.

Kennett Township- Grant Amount: $300,000

Funding will be used as payment toward the acquisition of approximately 24 acres along Burnt Mill Road. This land will be used for trail connection and woodland protection.

####