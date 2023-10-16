EMU-CEC Organizing Turkish Courses for International Secondary Education Students

With the collaborations of Education Faculty and the Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School, the Eastern Mediterranean University, Continuous Education Center (EMU-CEC) is organizing Turkish proficiency examination and Turkish language courses for international secondary education students in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

International students who wish to complete their secondary and high school education in TRNC took the “Turkish Proficiency Exam” which is compulsory for registering secondary and high schools. According to the results of the exam held by EMU-CEC on 5-6 October 2023, Turkish courses will be organized as of 18 October 2023 for students whose Turkish is not sufficient to study in TRNC educational institutions. On the other hand, according to the exam results, those who were proficient in Turkish were given a document indicating their level.

More information regarding the Turkish language courses and registration procedures can be obtained from 0392 630 2471.