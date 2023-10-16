Wyoming Business Council Solicits Proposals for Startup Business Incubation Services

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is pleased to announce the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for startup incubation services as of Oct. 13, 2023.

The purpose of this RFP is to solicit competitive proposals from proposers who can offer startup-business incubation services in and throughout the state of Wyoming to meet the Business Council’s needs and expectations.

The WBC seeks to partner with an entity that can execute work that addresses the needs of startup businesses across the state through traditional or emerging/innovative business incubation models to encourage economic growth in Wyoming.

Proposals must be submitted to [email protected] by 5 p.m. (MDT) on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

The Wyoming Business Council reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to award the contract to the next most qualified proposer if a successful agreement cannot be reached with the highest-ranked proposer.

Key Dates:

RFP Release: October 13, 2023

Proposal Submission Deadline: November 10, 2023

Finalist Selection: November 17, 2023

Oral Presentations: Week of December 4, 2023

Anticipated Award: December 15, 2023

For questions or clarifications regarding this RFP:

Taylor Vignaroli

WBC Entrepreneur Development Manager