North Charleston Sewer District Optimizes Operations with OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management
The District will benefit from streamlined reporting, efficient mobile operations, and the ability to accurately track time and materials for every task.SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with challenges stemming from limited software support and a lack of customization options, the North Charleston Sewer District sought a solution to enhance its operational efficiency. Looking for a robust and adaptable software platform, the District turned to OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for the public sector.
The North Charleston Sewer District covers approximately 60 square miles and maintains over 500 miles of sanitary sewer pipelines, 60 pump stations, and one wastewater treatment plant serving over 31,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Responsible for the operation of these critical infrastructure assets, the District understands the importance of modern tools in delivering top-notch service. In its search for a software solution, the District prioritized strong reporting capabilities, mobile application capabilities, and the ability to efficiently track time and materials for each work task. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out as the perfect fit.
With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, the North Charleston Sewer District can anticipate transformative changes in its asset management operations. Specifically, the District will benefit from streamlined reporting, efficient mobile operations, and the ability to accurately track time and materials for every task. These advancements will drive higher levels of productivity and service excellence for its over 31,000 customers.
The North Charleston Sewer District joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
