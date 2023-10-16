CE visiting Beijing for Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

MACAU, October 16 - (Macao – 16 October 2023) The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, is visiting Beijing from today until Wednesday (18 October) to attend the opening ceremony of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and for other related activities. While in the capital, Mr Ho will also witness the signing of the operation and cooperation agreement for the Islands District Medical Complex - Macao Medical Centre of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, between the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and Peking Union Medical College Hospital.

The Third Belt and Road Forum runs from tomorrow (Tuesday,17 October) to 18 October inclusive, in Beijing. The Forum commemorates the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative, and will be a crucial platform for relevant parties to advance high-quality cooperation.

With the support of the country, there is active participation in the Third Belt and Road Forum by MSAR Government officials and a Macao delegation formed by members of industrial and commercial enterprises; returned overseas Chinese; youth; and by representatives from the finance, technology, convention and exhibition, hospitality and tourism industries.

MSAR Government officials accompanying Mr Ho to Beijing include: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U; the Commissioner Against Corruption, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong; and members of the Working Committee for Integrating into National Development.

While the Chief Executive is in Beijing, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.