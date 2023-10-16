Commission approves amendment to 2022-2027 regional State aid map for Slovakia

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, an amendment to Slovakia’s map for granting regional aid until 31 December 2027, within the framework of the regional aid guidelines.

On 16 September 2021, the Commission approved the 2022-2027 regional aid map for Slovakia, and its amendment on 17 February 2023 to increase aid intensities for territories identified for support from the Just Transition Fund. On 30 May 2023, the Commission adopted a Communication regarding a possible mid-term review of the regional aid maps, taking into account updated statistics.

In this context, the amendment to Slovakia’s regional aid map approved today enables higher maximum amounts of aid to investments in the region of Západné Slovensko, given the decrease of its gross domestic product per capita. The maximum amounts of aid will increase from 40% to 50% of the eligible investment costs in a limited part of the region, and from 30% to 40% of the eligible investment costs in the rest of the region. The amended map will be in force from 1 January 2024 until 31 December 2027.

The non-confidential version of today’s decision will be made available under the case number SA.109293 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved.