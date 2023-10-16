Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy) of 17 October 2023

Indicative programme

All times are approximate and subject to change

Chair: Teresa Ribera Rodríguez, acting Spanish Third Vice-President of the Government and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge

from 08.15

Arrivals (live streaming)

+/- 08.30

Doorstep by Teresa Ribera Rodríguez, acting Spanish Third Vice-President of the Government and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (live streaming)

09.30

Beginning of the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)



Adoption of the agenda

+/- 09.40 (public session)

Regulation amending Regulations (EU) 2019/943 and (EU) 2019/942 as well as Directives (EU) 2018/2001 and (EU) 2019/944 to improve the Union’s electricity market design

Any other business:

+/- 12.00

Energy situation in Ukraine – Information from the Minister of Energy of Ukraine

+/- 13.00

Official Ministerial lunch

Any other business:

+/- 14.30

Political declaration on energy efficiency financing and the European Energy Efficiency Financing Coalition – Information from the Commission

+/- 14.50

Draft updated NECPs – state of play of submissions and Commission assessment – Information from the Commission

+/- 15.10

Winter preparedness 2023/2024 – Information from the Commission

+/- 15.30 (public session)

Balticconnector disruption between Finland and Estonia on 8 October 2023 – Information from the Finnish and Estonian delegations

+/- 15.50 (public session)

The negative impact of the market in greenhouse gas emission allowances on energy and climate policy and the feasibility of achieving energy transition targets – Information from the Polish delegation

At the end of the meeting (+/- 16.20) – Press conference in live streaming.

