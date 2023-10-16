The Week Ahead 16 – 22 October 2023

Attacks against Israel. On Wednesday morning, MEPs will debate, with Council and Commission, the despicable terrorist attacks of Hamas against Israel. A resolution will be put to the vote on Thursday.

2023 Sakharov Prize. On Thursday around noon, EP President Roberta Metsola will announce the winner of this year’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in plenary, following a decision by Parliament’s Conference of Presidents (EP President Metsola and political group leaders).

Reconstructing Ukraine. Parliament will debate and vote on a new Ukraine Facility with an overall capacity of €50 billion for 2024-2027 to support the country’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation. MEPs demand that seized Russian assets be used to reconstruct Ukraine. (Monday, Tuesday)

Key debate on 26-27 October EU summit. In a key debate on Wednesday morning with Council and Commission, MEPs will present their demands and expectations ahead of the EU summit on 26-27 October.

Effectiveness of EU sanctions on Russia. On Tuesday morning, MEPs will discuss with Commission and Council whether the EU’s sanctions against Russia are working, and how to prevent their circumvention by Moscow.

Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (‘STEP’). MEPs will debate and vote on a new instrument to support the development of EU projects on critical and emerging strategic technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, renewable energy and medical technologies. STEP could mobilise up to €160 billion in new investments. (Monday, Tuesday)

New EU fisheries rules. Parliament will debate and take a final vote on the overhaul of EU fisheries control rules, which aim to reduce illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and ensure better compliance and increased consumer protection. (Monday, Tuesday)

Prime Minister of Armenia. On Tuesday at 11.30, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will address MEPs in a formal sitting. Before his address, President Metsola and the Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting and a press point at 11.20.

Journalism Prize. On Tuesday evening, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism will be awarded, rewarding outstanding journalism that promotes or defends the core principles and values of the EU. Just before the award ceremony, Parliament’s press service is organising a seminar on “Safeguarding Media Freedom: the role of the European Union”.

President’s diary. On Wednesday, EP President Metsola will hold a press conference after the vote on the EU 2024 budget together with the two rapporteurs, and on Thursday, she will be in Luxemburg to give a speech at the Conference for the 70th Anniversary of the European School System and the European School Luxembourg I.

Last-minute briefing. On Monday at 16.30, Parliament’s Spokesperson will hold a press briefing on the plenary session, which starts at 17.00. Political group briefings will take place on Tuesday morning.