Frontotemporal Dementia Treatment Drug Market to Showcase Immense Growth During the Study Period (2019–2032) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Frontotemporal Dementia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, frontotemporal dementia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted frontotemporal dementia market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the frontotemporal dementia market size was found to be USD 92 million in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight estimates, in the 7MM, total frontotemporal dementia diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were found to be ~128K in 2021, which might increase by the end of 2032.

in 2021, which might increase by the end of 2032. Globally leading frontotemporal dementia companies such as Alector Inc., Transposon Therapeutics, Inc, Oncolys BioPharma Inc, Prevail Therapeutics, Coya Therapeutics, Alector, Inc., Passage Bio, WaVe Life Sciences, Eli Lilly, CAMP4 Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, Denali Therapeutics, Neurimmune, Autifony Therapeutics, and others are developing novel frontotemporal dementia drugs that can be available in the frontotemporal dementia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel frontotemporal dementia drugs that can be available in the frontotemporal dementia market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for frontotemporal dementia treatment include Latozinemab (AL001), OBP-601, DNL593, PBFT02, PR006, WVE-004, LY3884963, and others.

Frontotemporal Dementia Overview

Frontotemporal disorders, often abbreviated as FTD, represent a cluster of neurocognitive conditions characterized by a progressive decline in executive function, behavior, and language skills. This group includes three main types: behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD), primary progressive aphasia (PPA), and movement disorders. While the precise cause remains unknown in most cases, genetics plays a role in 15-40% of individuals with FTD. Those with a family history of these disorders are at a higher risk of inheriting them. Common FTD symptoms encompass atypical behaviors, emotional disturbances, communication difficulties, work-related challenges, and impaired mobility. FTD often presents a diagnostic challenge due to its clinical symptoms, which can mimic those of various other dementias and psychiatric disorders. On average, it takes approximately 3.6 years from the onset of symptoms to achieve an accurate diagnosis. The diagnostic process for FTD typically involves imaging and the analysis of blood or cerebrospinal fluid.





Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation

The frontotemporal dementia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current frontotemporal dementia patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The frontotemporal dementia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total FTD Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

FTD Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

FTD Gene-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Frontotemporal Dementia Treatment Market

At present, there are no FDA, EMA, or PMDA-approved therapies designed to modify the course of FTD. Treatment strategies currently rely on the off-label use of medications for symptom management, with limited support from randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials. FTD exhibits a range of cognitive and behavioral symptoms, and both pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions can address specific aspects of the disorder. Non-pharmacological interventions are generally the initial approach, with medication considered in conjunction. The FTD drugs market is categorized based on drug classes such as Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (e.g., Citalopram, Fluoxetine), Antipsychotic Agents, Cholinesterase Inhibitors (e.g., donepezil, rivastigmine, galantamine), NMDA Receptor Antagonists (Memantine), and Benzodiazepine Antianxiety Drugs.

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and similar medications are considered promising options for patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) due to their historical success in alleviating symptoms similar to problematic behaviors seen in psychiatric patients. Commonly prescribed SSRIs and antipsychotics are often used for individuals with behavioral variant FTD (bvFTD). Cholinesterase inhibitors, on the other hand, have shown limited efficacy and may even worsen behavioral or motor symptoms in FTD and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) patients.

Furthermore, physical therapy focusing on gait and balance training can play a crucial role in fall prevention and improving overall mortality rates. For individuals with primary progressive aphasias, speech therapy delivered by a specialized therapist experienced in neurodegenerative aphasias can be highly beneficial. Additionally, home safety assessments conducted by occupational therapists can enhance daily living for patients dealing with impaired fine motor skills or apraxia.

Key Frontotemporal Dementia Therapies and Companies

Latozinemab (AL001): Alector Inc.

OBP-601: Transposon Therapeutics, Inc/Oncolys BioPharma Inc

DNL593: Denali Therapeutics Inc

PBFT02: Passage Bio, Inc.

PR006: Prevail Therapeutics

WVE-004: Wave Life Sciences

LY3884963: Eli Lilly and Company

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of frontotemporal dementia are anticipated to change in the coming years. The lack of an established drug for FTD could serve as an advantage for emerging medications, positioning them to dominate the market upon approval. A resurgence in FTD research offers optimism for future progress, with a focus on enhancing diagnostic capabilities and broadening treatment options through innovative therapeutic approaches.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the frontotemporal dementia market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the frontotemporal dementia market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the frontotemporal dementia market. FTD often goes undetected and is frequently misdiagnosed due to the inherent challenges in making an accurate diagnosis and the overlapping symptoms with other disorders. As the field of developmental research advances, several prominent organizations are actively conducting clinical trials for emerging FTD drugs, which may lead to significant competition among them.

Moreover, frontotemporal dementia treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the frontotemporal dementia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists.

Frontotemporal Dementia Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Frontotemporal Dementia Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Frontotemporal Dementia Market Size in 2021 USD 92 Million Key Frontotemporal Dementia Companies Alector Inc., Transposon Therapeutics, Inc, Oncolys BioPharma Inc, Prevail Therapeutics, Coya Therapeutics, Alector, Inc., Passage Bio, WaVe Life Sciences, Eli Lilly, CAMP4 Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, Denali Therapeutics, Neurimmune, Autifony Therapeutics, and others Key Frontotemporal Dementia Therapies Latozinemab (AL001), OBP-601, DNL593, PBFT02, PR006, WVE-004, LY3884963, and others

Scope of the Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Frontotemporal Dementia current marketed and emerging therapies

Frontotemporal Dementia current marketed and emerging therapies Frontotemporal Dementia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Frontotemporal Dementia Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Frontotemporal Dementia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Frontotemporal Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Key Insights 2. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Report Introduction 3. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Frontotemporal Dementia Treatment and Management 7. Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Frontotemporal Dementia Marketed Drugs 10. Frontotemporal Dementia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Frontotemporal Dementia Market Analysis 12. Frontotemporal Dementia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

