CanAm Enterprises Joins EB-5 Project Groundbreaking for Innovative Commerce & Science Center in Philadelphia

EB-5-loan in Targeted Employment Area (TEA) supports a dual hub for logistics & life sciences

CanAm investors are literally laying the groundwork for a much larger re-imagining of this strategic and valuable tract of Philadelphia property.” — Tom Rosenfeld, CanAm President and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With shovels in hand and thousands of jobs waiting on the wings, CanAm Enterprises (“CanAm”) joined its EB-5 project sponsor, business leaders, and government dignitaries to break ground on a modern, sustainable multi-modal dual hub for logistics facilities and a life sciences and innovation campus in Philadelphia.

As a TEA project, EB-5 applicants qualify for the lower capital EB-5 investment of $800,000. Immigrant investors who are already in the U.S. lawfully on another visa may be eligible to access immediate green card benefits by changing their status and concurrently submitting a petition to participate in this TEA project.

“This project is emblematic of the EB-5 program’s power to transform properties and local economies while creating thousands of 21st-century jobs,” said Tom Rosenfeld, CanAm President and CEO. “This project opens vast new rental space to meet the city’s appetite for logistics and life sciences. CanAm investors are literally laying the groundwork for a much larger re-imagining of this strategic and valuable tract of Philadelphia property,” Rosenfeld said, noting that the project site is in close proximity to the Port of Philadelphia, Philadelphia International Airport, and the Philadelphia Navy Yard, and has direct access to Interstates I-76 and I-95.

Picture Caption: HRP leadership is joined by federal, state, and city elected officials and labor union leaders to break ground on the first phase of industrial development at The Bellwether District on October 16, 2023. Pictured from left to right: U.S. Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda, U.S. Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, State Senator Anthony Williams, Hilco Global Founder & CEO Jeffrey Hecktman, Governor Josh Shapiro, HRP CEO Roberto Perez, and Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, Laborers’ Union Business Manager Ryan N. Boyer, Hilco Global President & COO John Chen, and HRP CIO Andrew Chused.

About the EB-5 Program

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services ("USCIS"). The Program provides qualified foreign investors with the opportunity to earn "conditional" or temporary two-year visas in return for investing $800,000 in businesses located in Targeted Employment Areas that create at least ten full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

About CanAm Enterprises

CanAm Enterprises, with over three decades of experience promoting immigration-linked investments in the US and Canada, has a demonstrated track record of success. With over 60 financed projects and $3 billion in raised EB-5 investments, CanAm has earned a reputation for credibility and trust. To date, CanAm has repaid more than $2.26 billion in EB-5 capital from over 4,530 families. CanAm manages several USCIS-designated regional centers that stretch across multiple states. For further information, please visit www. canamenterprises.com.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. No offer to sell any security is made by this press release. Offerings will be made pursuant to exemptions from registration requirements set out in applicable securities laws. Prospective investors should take note of the risk factors described therein. EB-5-related decisions should be guided by the advice of and consultation with professional immigration attorneys, tax and financial advisors. Investments made through the U.S. EB-5 program must be “at risk” in the same way that investments in stocks or equity funds carry an inherent risk. There is no guaranteed financial return.