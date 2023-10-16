Violinist Asher Laub Produces Musical Fusion: Repentance, A Tribute to Israel and Misirlou
Violinist Asher Laub releases three new singles featuring cinematic, Israeli and Mediterranean music
ACCLAIMED VIOLINIST AND PRODUCER ASHER LAUB RELEASES NEW SINGLES AND COLLABORATIONS WITH FIDDLER'S DREAM PRODUCTIONS, GINNY LUKE AND JOHANNES GRITSCHACHER
Asher Laub, globe-trotting electric violinist, composer, producer and live performer, has released three new singles that showcase his versatility and talent in blending different genres and styles. The singles are Repentance (full symphony), A Tribute to Israel Medley and Misirlou.
“Repentance” is a cinematic orchestral production released in collaboration with Fiddler's Dream Productions, a music entertainment and production company based in New York. The single is a powerful and emotional piece that features a full symphony orchestra, as well as Asher Laub's signature electric violin. The single is inspired by the Jewish concept of repentance, which means to return to one's true self and to God. The single is available on all streaming platforms here: https://found.ee/repentance
A Tribute to Israel Medley is a tribute to Israel's musical heritage and culture. The single is a cinematic medley of three famous Israeli tunes: Yerushalayim Shel Zahav, Raid on Antebbe and Hatikvah (the Israeli national anthem). Asher Laub seamlessly blends these melodies as solo violinist, creating a unique and captivating sound. The single is produced by Fiddler's Dream Productions and is available to stream or watch here: https://found.Asherlaub.com/atributetoisrael
Misirlou is a collaboration with international recording artists Ginny Luke and Johannes Gritschacher, two reknown artists based in Los Angeles. Ginny Luke is a singer, songwriter and violinist who has worked with artists such as Britney Spears, Meat Loaf, Dave Matthews Band and more. Johannes Gritschacher is a drummer, percussionist and producer who has worked with artists such as Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Danny Elfman and more. Misirlou is a cover of the traditional Mediterranean song that became popular in the 1960s through Dick Dale's surf rock version. Asher Laub, Ginny Luke and Johannes Gritschacher give the song a fresh and modern twist, combining elements of rock, pop, funk and electronic music. The single is available to stream on all platforms here: https://found.ee/misirlou
Asher Laub is one of the most innovative and versatile electric violinists in the world. He began classical violin training at the age of 2 and performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic by age 13. He is known for his trans-genre improvisation skills and his ability to create original music on the spot. He is also known for his breakdancing performances on stage with his LED electric violin. He has performed at venues such as Madison Square Garden, Carnegie, Lincoln Center and across four continents. He has also been featured on PBS, CNN, WABC, NBC and other major news outlets.
Asher Laub's music is a fusion of classical, pop, rock, electronic, world and more. He aims to create music that transcends boundaries and connects people from different backgrounds and cultures. He is constantly exploring new sounds and collaborations with other artists and producers. He is also passionate about sharing his music with the world through his live shows, online platforms and social media.
For more information about Asher Laub, visit his website www.asherlaub.com or www.instagram.com/asherlaub
