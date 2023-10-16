Indian foreign minister urges effective use of cooperation mechanisms

VIETNAM, October 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar co-chaired the 18th Meeting of the Việt Nam - India Joint Committee on Economic, Trade, Science and Technology Cooperation on Monday in Hà Nội.

The meeting, joined by representatives of relevant ministries and sectors of the two countries, conducted a comprehensive review and assessment of bilateral relations since the 17th Joint Committee’s meeting in August 2020 and the implementation of the Việt Nam - India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Action Plan for the 2021-23 period.

The two ministers were pleased with the good development of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in recent times.

In particular, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with many meaningful activities in 2022.

The two sides agreed to increase delegation exchanges and high-level contacts as well as to maintain effective implementation of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and soon put into operation the dialogue mechanism on economic diplomacy at the deputy foreign minister level.

The two countries also vowed to promote the development of an action programme for the 2024-26 period, and continue to strengthen defence and security cooperation in line with the Joint Vision Statement on the Việt Nam - India Defence Partnership until 2030.

The two leaders also pledged to promote negotiations and soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding on judicial cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice of Vietnam and the Indian Ministry of Law and Justice.

Both sides were pleased to see that economic and trade cooperation recovered and developed well after the pandemic, with two-way trade turnover in 2022 exceeding the US$15 billion target set by the two countries' senior leaders.

The two sides agreed to closely coordinate to create a favourable corridor for trade and investment activities, striving to bring the trade turnover to $20 billion.

Minister Sơn proposed that India consider reducing the application of trade barriers and trade defence measures on Vietnamese goods and services as well as facilitate procedures for Vietnamese steel imports.

The Indian foreign minister supports the two sides' early extension of the Memorandum of Understanding on economic and trade cooperation for the 2018-23 period.

He also agreed to effectively implement the Framework Agreement on Agricultural Cooperation, which allows some fruit products and processed products of the two countries to be exported to each other's markets.

The ministers suggested that the two countries soon apply online payment methods.

The two ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in education, training, science, technology and information.

They pledged to consider increasing direct flights between the two countries to enhance cooperation in tourism, economics, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The two ministers agreed to continue to coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations.

The Indian foreign minister affirmed that India supports the central role of ASEAN in the regional structure, considers ASEAN as the focus of India's Act East policy, and agreed to strengthen Mekong - Ganga cooperation.

The two sides agreed to affirm the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation and aviation, and compliance with international law in the East Sea, and peacefully resolving disputes based on international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), including full respect for diplomatic and legal processes, not threatening or using force, restraining without taking actions that complicate or escalate conflicts, affecting peace and stability in the region and the world.

At the end of the meeting, the two ministers signed the Minutes of Agreement and agreed to organise the 19th session of the Joint Committee in India at the right time.

On the same day, the joint postage stamp between Việt Nam and India was launched to commemorate the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The set consists of two 43x32mm stamps depicting Vovinam and Kalarippayattu, which are respectively traditional martial arts of Việt Nam and India. They also feature an image of the combined flags of the two countries.

The stamp on Kalarippayattu was designed by Indian painter Brahma Prakash while the one on Vovinam by Vietnamese painter Phạm Trung Hà.

The stamps are available on the postal network and offices from October 6, 2023 to June 30, 2025. — VNS