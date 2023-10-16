Veterans are Helping Veterans Overcome Addiction at Solas Health

Veterans experience many mental health issues at a higher rate than their civilian counterparts.

Solas Health is dedicated to helping veterans recover from substance abuse. Francis C. Corrigan, M.D., the founder of Solas Health, is an Army veteran.

Sometimes vets struggle to relate their experiences to civilian providers who haven’t served in the military. Veterans share a bond that facilitates trust and healing.” — Dr. Francis Corrigan

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many North Carolina men and women have dedicated years, or even decades, of their lives to protecting America’s citizens. However, this commitment can come at a hefty cost, as veterans may be more likely than the average civilian to have a drug or alcohol problem.

Solas Health is an addiction treatment program that is dedicated to helping veterans recover from problematic substance use. Francis C. Corrigan, M.D., the founder of Solas Health, is an Army veteran. Dr. Corrigan has a great interest in veteran health issues, and Solas Health has been in network with military and veteran insurances (Tricare and CHAMPVA) since they opened in 2002. During this time, they have treated many wounded warriors by providing pain management, as well as treating service members and their family for other problems, including substance use disorders. Two other Solas Health treatment providers are also military veterans, as well as other support staff. The military experience of the providers and staff help to give Solas Health an understanding of their patients who are active duty, veterans, and their dependents.

“Sometimes veterans struggle to relate their experiences to civilian providers who haven’t served in the military. Veterans share a bond with each other that facilitates trust and healing,” says Dr. Corrigan. "Our staff understands from experience how the U.S. military manages injury profiles and other administrative issues."

In addition to Solas Health’s 7 clinic locations in North Carolina (Raleigh, Fayetteville, Pinehurst, Lumberton, Sanford, Rocky Mount, and Smithfield) they are also able to provide addiction treatment services to anyone in North Carolina via telehealth.

Medically Assisted Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder at Solas Health

In addition to individual counseling and support groups, Solas Health provides Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) using buprenorphine (brand name Suboxone) and other medications appropriate for substance use disorder treatment. All patients will have a thorough evaluation by a medical provider. MAT reduces cravings and withdrawals, allowing those in recovery from opioid use disorder to maintain abstinence with greater comfort and safety.

“By combining MAT with with counseling, harm reduction activities, and self-help programs (like Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous, Celebrate Recovery, or Church programs), we are able to provide our patients with an opportunity to profoundly change their lives,” says Dr. Corrigan.

About Solas Health

Solas Health has been providing pain management and treating opioid addiction in North Carolina since 2002. They can be reached at (910) 295-7246 or by visiting their website: https://solas.health/.