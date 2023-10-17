CyberUp and Arapahoe/Douglas Works! Announce Strategic Partnership in Cybersecurity Training and Apprenticeships
Arapahoe/Douglas Works! and CyberUp join forces to launch a program to gain hands-on experience, mentorship, and networking, ensuring entry into cybersecurity.
CyberUp is thrilled to join Arapahoe/Douglas Works! to advance cybersecurity education and apprenticeship opportunities. We will build a skilled workforce capable of defending against cyber threats.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate Cybersecurity Career Week, Arapahoe/Douglas Works!, a leading workforce development organization committed to empowering the local community with valuable employment opportunities, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with CyberUp, a renowned cybersecurity workforce organization and apprenticeship intermediary. This partnership is set to revolutionize the way individuals pursue careers in cybersecurity through a comprehensive apprenticeship program.
— Tony Bryan
As the world increasingly relies on digital technologies, the need for skilled cybersecurity professionals has never been more critical. Arapahoe/Douglas Works! recognizes this growing demand and is taking proactive steps to bridge the gap between aspiring cybersecurity enthusiasts and industry experts.
The apprenticeship program, powered by CyberUp's extensive experience in cybersecurity training and industry partnerships, will offer participants an unmatched learning experience. It will combine cutting-edge theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical training, providing apprentices with real-world scenarios and challenges to master. This unique approach ensures that graduates possess the skills beyond just passing a certification but can hit the ground running to protect businesses, organizations, and government entities from emerging cyber threats effectively.
"We are delighted to announce our collaboration with CyberUp in establishing a cybersecurity apprenticeship program," said Aracely Escalante, Workforce Coordinator at Arapahoe/Douglas Works! "This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals by providing them with opportunities to build rewarding careers. By supporting cybersecurity training, we aim to bolster our local workforce's capabilities and strengthen the cybersecurity posture of the entire community."
The apprenticeship program will cater to individuals of diverse backgrounds, from recent graduates to career changers, veterans, and those seeking to upskill or reskill in the cybersecurity domain. Participants will benefit from mentorship opportunities, networking events, and exposure to potential employers, ensuring a seamless transition into the cybersecurity job market.
"CyberUp is thrilled to join forces with Arapahoe/Douglas Works! to advance cybersecurity education and apprenticeship opportunities," said Tony Bryan, Executive Director at CyberUp. "We believe in the transformative power of hands-on training and mentorship, and this partnership will enable us to significantly impact the lives of aspiring cybersecurity professionals. Together, we will build a skilled and robust workforce capable of defending against the ever-evolving cyber threats."
The collaboration between Arapahoe/Douglas Works! and CyberUp marks a momentous step towards fortifying the cybersecurity landscape in the Denver area and beyond. As a joint effort, this initiative will not only create pathways to fulfilling careers but also contribute to the overall security and resilience of the digital ecosystem.
For more information about the cybersecurity apprenticeship program and to learn how to get involved, please visit www.wecyberup.org/levelup.
About Arapahoe/Douglas Works!: Arapahoe/Douglas Works! is a prominent workforce development organization committed to providing valuable employment resources and opportunities to individuals in the Arapahoe/Douglas counties. By partnering with local businesses and community stakeholders, Arapahoe/Douglas Works! aims to address workforce challenges and create a skilled and thriving workforce that drives economic growth and prosperity.
About CyberUp: CyberUp is a leading nonprofit organization that elevates the cybersecurity workforce by igniting curiosity, developing talent, and transforming career pathways. CyberUp expanded to Colorado in 2022 through a strategic partnership with Arapahoe Community College. Together, we are dedicated to closing the cybersecurity skills gap by offering practical training, mentorship, and apprenticeship opportunities. Through partnerships with industry experts and employers, CyberUp strives to equip individuals with the expertise needed to succeed in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.
