Lydonia Technologies Named a UiPath 2023 Partner of the Year Award Winner

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies today announced it has been named a UiPath 2023 Partner of the Year. The awards recognize partners who demonstrate commitment to bringing the transformative force of AI to life in the enterprise through automation. Lydonia Technologies was named the Americas Impact Partner of the Year and the Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year during the annual UiPath FORWARD VI user global conference in Las Vegas, the largest global gathering of automation professionals.

"We are truly honored to be named the UiPath 2023 Impact Partner of the Year for the third time,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies, “Winning these awards underscores our unwavering commitment to harnessing the power of automation and AI to drive transformative change in the enterprise. Our team at Lydonia Technologies is dedicated to revolutionizing the way businesses operate by seamlessly integrating intelligence into everyday operations. We're proud to be recognized for our efforts, both in the Americas and Worldwide, and look forward to continuing to work with UiPath to bring the benefits of AI at Work to our clients."

Lydonia Technologies understands the transformative potential of automation. Our collaborative approach helps customers harness the power of intelligent automation to gain a competitive edge, expand their businesses, and boost profitability. By seamlessly integrating intelligence into everyday operations, automating work, and enhancing employee roles, Lydonia Technologies guides our clients in the development and execution of intelligent automation strategies. We are dedicated to revolutionizing the way work is done, ensuring that businesses, organizations, and enterprises can effectively leverage automation for maximum impact in their respective industries.

“I’m excited to congratulate Lydonia Technologies on its recognition as a 2023 UiPath Partner of the Year,” said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer at UiPath. “AI at Work is about turning AI potential into AI results. UiPath delivers rapid business transformation for the AI-era by combining the agility and speed of enterprise automation with machine learning, natural language processing, and new generalized AI and Specialized AI capabilities. Our partners are critical to enabling customers to achieve these results and gain a competitive advantage in their markets.”

About Us

Lydonia Technologies, the Hyperautomation Company, partners with customers to channel the power of automation to analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. By leveraging our expertise in Intelligent Automation, Data and Analytics, we empower businesses to transform their operations and capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities in Intelligent Automation enables streamlined and efficient processes, reduced manual efforts and increased productivity. Our advanced Data Analytics solutions create and automate the implementation of actionable insights. By partnering with Lydonia Technologies, customers unlock enhanced innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue growth, resulting in superior customer and employee experiences. To learn more, please visit www.lydoniatech.com.

