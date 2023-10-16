Submit Release
Maryland Department of Agriculture Seeks Urban Agriculture Grant Advisory Committee Members

Nomination Deadline is October 27

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 16, 2023)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture Small Farm and Urban Agriculture program has announced the nomination period for names to be considered for the Urban Agriculture Advisory Committee has openedThe purpose of this initiative is to increase the viability of urban farming and improve access to urban grown foods.  

In 2023, the Maryland General Assembly established the Urban Agriculture Grant Program of 2023 requiring the department to establish this ten-member committee to assist with recommending guidelines, policies, and practices for the implementation of the Urban Agriculture Grant grant program.  

The Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary will appoint seven (7) members to the new Advisory Committee. Eligible committee members will be selected based on the following two classifications: 

  1. Five members with expertise in urban agriculture that either reside in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Montgomery County, or Prince George’s County or have experience working with socially disadvantaged farmers that are located within those counties,
  2. Two members with expertise in providing education and training to urban farmers through a nonprofit organization or an institute of higher education

Interested parties may submit a nomination form to the department by October 27, 2023.  

The first meeting of the advisory committee is scheduled for November 14 at the Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters located at 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD.  

For questions or concerns, please contact Bill Tharpe, Program Administrator for Small Farm and Urban Agriculture Program at 410-841-5869 or at bill.tharpe@maryland.gov.

