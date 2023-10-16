Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kenvue Inc. (KVUE)

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Kenvue Inc. (“Kenvue” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KVUE) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s May 2023 initial public offering (the “IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that the Company’s Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kenvue faces potential headwinds as a result of confirmed concerns about the efficacy of phenylephrine, which it knew or should have known; (ii) Kenvue did not discuss risks relating to the efficacy of phenylephrine (or “PE”) in its IPO, the utility of which had been questioned since at least 2007; (iii) while the Company disclosed risks relating to litigation, it did not disclose specific risk relating to potential litigation arising from adverse findings on the efficacy of phenylephrine; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Kenvue should contact the Firm prior to the December 8, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

