MDC invites the public to practice their shotgun shooting skills at Rocky Fork Lakes shooting range on Oct. 21

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to improve their shotgun shooting skills at Rocky Fork Lakes shooting range on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

MDC staff will be onsite at the range to operate an electric clay bird thrower for participants to practice shooting clay birds. This event is free to the public, and participants are required to bring their own shotgun and shells.

Rocky Fork Lakes shooting range is in Boone County. From Columbia, take Highway 63 north 7 miles, then Peabody Road east 1 mile to the area.