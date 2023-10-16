Hair Brush Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States will likely witness high hair brush demand in the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing hair health and wellness awareness among millennial consumers. At the same time, a rising focus on health and appearance might play a significant role.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2023, the hair brush market size is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.2 billion. It is predicted to exhibit a consistent CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2033.



By 2033, the market for hair brushes will probably be worth about US$ 8.3 billion. A total financial potential of US$ 4.1 billion is anticipated over the assessment period.

It is anticipated that contemporary consumers in several Asia Pacific nations, including India, Japan, China, and South Korea, will pay more attention to preserving good hair. Growth might be fueled by social media influence, a high need for well-groomed appearances, and increased awareness of haircare.

Asia Pacific millennial customers are set to spend enormous sums on high-end haircare products, especially hair brushes. They are planning to hunt for new brushes that will be gentle on their hair, reduce breakage, and disperse natural oils.

Hence, it is anticipated that leading manufacturers will likely provide hair brushes for particular hair types, such as fine, straight, or curly. They might also add cutting-edge characteristics such as heat-resistant and anti-static bristles to appeal to young people.

For instance, Tangle Teezer debuted on Nykaa in February 2020 and is renowned for its exceptional multitasking abilities, foldability, and various colors. The item comes in rose gold and unicorn colors. Due to influencer marketing, it has gained popularity across the globe and primarily appeals to millennial preferences.

By 2033, new hair and personal grooming trends will spread across North America. People of all ages are expected to experiment with cutting-edge hairdos such as braiding, curling, and straightening.

The desire to copy the appearances of celebrities, beauty influencers, and vloggers is expected to be a key driver of demand growth. Customers might need hair care items, including hair brushes, to attain their desired looks flawlessly. Hence, renowned manufacturers are anticipated to launch a range of hair bras for detangling, smoothing, and volumizing.

The Barber Wave Collection was unveiled in September 2023 by Olivia Garden, a top manufacturer of hair products for professional use. It comes with five cutting-edge brushes primarily made for barbers. To meet sustainability aims, 3 of the 5 brushes have bodies manufactured entirely of post-consumer plastic.

Key Takeaways from Hair Brush Market Study-

The global hair brush industry showcased a decent CAGR of 8.5% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.

showcased a decent CAGR of in the historical period between 2018 and 2022. The United States is likely to establish a clear-cut revenue chance of US$ 703.9 million in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. The United Kingdom grew at an average CAGR of 10.9% in the historical period.

in the historical period. Japan is estimated to formulate a definite financial opening worth US$ 488.7 million in the review period.

in the review period. In terms of product, the round brush segment is expected to showcase a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. Based on material, the organic segment expanded at a CAGR of 8.2% in the historical period.

“As people become more conscious of sustainability and environmental protection, they will likely start looking for green and organic haircare items such as brushes. By releasing brushes with natural bristles, recycled plastic, and bamboo, reputable haircare product makers plan to fill unfulfilled needs. Sales are predicted to increase as consumer demand among environmentally concerned clients rises.” – Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Leading hair brush manufacturers are working on cutting-edge features, materials, and designs to help them stand out. These can include brand-new brush forms created for particular hair types or styling requirements. A handful of businesses are adopting innovative bristle materials and ergonomic handles to draw in more customers.

In order to foster customer loyalty and build a solid reputation, they also concentrate on providing very long-lasting and superior-quality brushes. To do this, they might use premium materials, strong quality control procedures, and long-term guarantees or warranties.

Several millennial buyers are anticipated to switch to eco-friendly products that would have negligible to no environmental impact. Hence, top manufacturers can offer environmentally friendly, sustainable hair brushes. This would help to encourage recycling and reduce packaging waste.

For instance,

SpeedStyle and SmoothStyle were introduced by Shark , one of the home-care brands from SharkNinja Operating LLC, in August 2023 . These goods would be a popular and affordable alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. They represent the most recent addition to the brand's line of hair products using air technology.

, one of the home-care brands from SharkNinja Operating LLC, . These goods would be a popular and affordable alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. They represent the most recent addition to the brand's line of hair products using air technology. Philips released their latest Avent Bottle Sterilizer, Hair Straightening Brush, and Beard Trimmer Series 1000 in August 2023. These goods would aid the business in diversifying the range of goods it sells under the category of personal health goods. The target market for Philips' hair straightening brush is Gen Z and millennials.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released an objective assessment of the global hair brush market, presenting past demand data from 2018 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2023 to 2033 period.

The hair brush market is segmented by product (round brush, paddle brush, vent brush, cushion brush, detangling brush, and others), material (organic and synthetic), end-user (men, women, and children), application (personal and professional), and region from 2023 to 2033.

Attribute Details Estimated Hair Brush Market Size (2023) US$ 4.2 billion Projected Hair Brush Market Valuation (2033) US$ 8.3 billion Value-based Hair Brush Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 7.0 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ billion) Segments Covered Product

Material

Application

End-user

Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, GCC Countries, India, China, Japan and Australia Key Companies Profiled Bristle Hair Brush

Denman

Meson Pearson Conair LLC

G.B. Kent & Sons

L'Oreal Paris

Spornette Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis

