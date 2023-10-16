The Physiotherapy Services Market Is Expected To Grow With Rising Orthopedic Disorders In The Forecast Period 2023-2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2023, the global physiotherapy services market is on an upward trajectory, set to expand from $43.8 billion in 2022 to $47.06 billion in 2023, boasting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The physiotherapy services market is expected to reach $60.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. As healthcare landscapes continue to evolve, the physiotherapy sector plays a pivotal role in ensuring individuals maintain their well-being, mobility, and quality of life.



A Path to Progress

Orthopedic disorders have been on the rise, impacting millions of individuals around the world. These conditions encompass a wide range of musculoskeletal issues, affecting bones, joints, muscles, tendons, ligaments, and cartilage. Physiotherapy has emerged as a critical solution for alleviating pain, enhancing strength, flexibility, and mobility, and preventing further damage. Notably, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that the number of individuals with arthritis in the United States will surge from 63.5 million in 2020 to 78.4 million adults by 2040, underscoring the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders as a key driver for the growth of the physiotherapy services market.

Leading the Way

Key industry players at the forefront of this transformative field include ITO Co. Ltd., DJO Global Inc., Professional Physical Therapy, NovaCare Rehabilitation, and many more. These organizations are driving innovation and leveraging technological advancements to maintain their competitive edge. For instance, Universal Practice, an Australia-based health tech company, has launched an online physiotherapy practice utilizing body-tracking technology, offering customized holistic treatment plans and rehabilitation programs.

Global Reach

In 2022, North America stood as the largest region in the physiotherapy services market, with rapid growth anticipated in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The physiotherapy services market is segmented into vital categories:

By Type: Hydrotherapy, Electric Stimulation, Ultrasound, Heat Therapy, Therapeutic Exercise, Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) By Application: Cardiovascular And Pulmonary, Geriatric, Integumentary, Neurological, Orthopedic, Palliative Care, Pediatric, Women's Health, and Other Applications By End-User: Hospitals, Private Practices, Outpatient Clinics, Sports And Fitness Facility Centers, and Other End-Users





As the physiotherapy services market continues to flourish, the Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2023 stands as an invaluable resource for industry players. This report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, trends, and projections. With the physiotherapy services market expected to reach $60.04 billion in 2027, it serves as a compass, guiding industry professionals to seize opportunities and shape the future of healthcare and mobility.

Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the physiotherapy services market size, physiotherapy services market segments, physiotherapy services market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

